Streaming Live TV For Pleasurable Experience

Streaming Live TV

TV brings pleasurable experience when we watch what we want. In exchange, you become a captive audience to the networks selling to commercial broadcasters. Too many commercials between serials, movies and even between news sections, creates a buy-buy pressure. This is however annoying, irritating and kills the soul in which you get deeply immersed and sooner or later would become the thing of past. How? Is removing the dish-connection is an option? Definitely Yes!

The cost of watching TV channels has increased with the increasing number of channels. Netflix, Amazon Fire TV stick and High-definition channels for better picture and quality has further added to this cost

Replace Broadcast with Streaming Live TV

Most probable reasons to drop cable subscription may be its increasing cost and too many commercials ads. You can watch anything-anywhere with any of the Internet-connected devices.

Netflix : The world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films. The members enjoy content in a wide variety of genres and languages, they can watch anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen.

Sling TV : Offered by Dish Network enables the United States viewers to watch live TV and some cable channels without subscription. With its basic subscription, you can watch the following channels: AMC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Travel Channel, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, CNN, El Rely, Galavision, and ABC Family. Addon packages include Kids Extra (Disney Junior & XD, Bloomberg, Baby TV, and Duck TV), News and Info Extra (HLN, Cooking Channel, DIY, and Bloomberg TV) and sports extra (beIn Sports, universal sports, Univision Deportes, ESPN – News, Buzzer Beater, Goal Line, Bases Loaded).

: Voice in a box, that does, what is asked to do like looking for information and play music. NFL Game Rewind : Watch already played football games with nearly 24 different angles (All-22 & Endzone) of the play. This gives a better view of all players and lets you enjoy the most interesting actions on the field. A viewer can cut out the timeouts, players walking to the line of scrimmage and other stuff leaving pure football. The entire game can be reduced to 30 minutes. Furthermore, it enables a viewer to markup a football-play like a TV-anchor with lines and arrows using table and telestrator and save plays on a tablet or send them to friends.

: The baseball geeks can watch home or away feed with statistics and with multiple windows open at once. NHL GameCenter Live : shows live games on almost all platforms like a mobile, tablet, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation, Apple TV, and desktop. You can watch old games with scores hidden from different angles and combine multiple games simultaneously on the same screen.

Streaming Live TV Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick : Watch movies from pre-existing movie collection, listen to music, view photos, install official and sideloading apps through Amazon Prime. The interesting feature of Fire TV is ASAP (Advanced Streaming and Prediction) that learns what TV shows and movies you most like to watch and preload them device thus eliminates buffering and show select time. With the voice search, you can search title, genre, actor or director or anything and Fire TV would promptly bring up the results.

: You can remotely control Chromecast using mobile phone or tablet if TV is HDMI-CEC compatible. It requires a TV with an HDMI port, a Wi-Fi network and a compatible (Android, iOS, Windows or Mac OS) computer or mobile device. Minimum OS requirements are at g.co/cast/req. Viewers can subscribe to access certain content. Available services and content vary by country. Apple TV : To get iTunes content on TV. The home-sharing allows video displayed from Mac on TV. You can work in one room on a laptop or computer and send music to a TV in another room to play music.