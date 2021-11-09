WASHINGTON – U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement on the President’s signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal:

“Small businesses drive economic growth and create jobs, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will provide opportunities for them to better compete, grow, and build resilience. Our small businesses rely on strong infrastructure – investing in our roads, bridges, public transit and rail will help them transport goods swiftly and affordably, as well as reach more customers. With unprecedented investments in broadband and cyber infrastructure, small businesses in every corner of our nation will be able to meet customers where they are: online. The plan will also open the door to contracting opportunities for our small businesses – opportunities that will help rebuild our infrastructure, grow their companies, and create jobs in local communities. In addition, it will position American businesses and innovators to compete in the expanding industries solving climate change, and to grow clean-energy supply chains that will help expand global exporting. With historic investments in climate change solutions, the plan will help reduce the negative impacts of climate change that hit our small businesses disproportionately. President Biden promised to work across the aisle and deliver results – and that is exactly what he has done for our small businesses, our workers, and the American people.”

November 6, 2021

