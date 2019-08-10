Bigcommerce the Leading eCommerce Platform

BigCommerce, Ecommerce Themes

Whenever customers visit your website, they come to a decision to stay on your site or not? So ‘First impression is the last impression.' All your business mainly depends on site’s themes and presentations, so it should be brilliant in appearance and extraordinary. If we talk about eCommerce themes, plenty of places offering a variety of e-commerce Themes and can be downloaded directly from those sites.

One of the major eCommerce platforms is ‘BigCommerce,' for rapid growth and offer beautiful items for the customers. Recently, Bigcommerce has introduced 67 new and responsive themes for the merchants, so that they can express brands power and online businesses. The company is a great platform for many businesses, small and big and making a process of creating online store automated and functional.

Since after launch of new themes, Bigcommerce also introduced multiple stores including GolfEtail, a famous sports equipment supplier and celebrity designer LaQuan Smith. The new themes come with advanced features only available with fully customized storefronts. After collaboration with the Pixel Union, merchants who wish to purchase themes from Bigcommerce marketplace will get current updates, sound support and enhanced functionality provided by the Pixel Union.

Apart from this, Bigcommerce is planning to open full customizability for all themes with full access to CSS and HTML. Due to this, big brands need more extensive customization to partner easily with developers and designers to create an exceptional storefront for business and brand. Today, the hyper-competitive market sells not only a single product but a whole experience to the buyer. That is why; Bigcommerce has launched responsive themes for merchants so that they can make an excellent impression on shoppers.

Key Features of New Themes:

New themes are optimized product catalog sizes, promotions, and industry. Selection of a single theme will provide retailers various features:

Optimized single page checkout- Retailers get up to 12% increase in conversion through new checkout experience.

Retailers get up to 12% increase in conversion through new checkout experience. Search functionality- This will improve user experience by providing a customer for filtering, search and buy products quickly.

Bigcommerce’s primary focus on offering customer these new themes that support merchants communicate brand better and maintain flexible relationships with clients.

Ecommerce Themes: Essential Elements

Merchants want their theme’s navigation to make it simple for users to find a way around the site. Customers quickly add products to the cart subscribe your newsletter, get to the checkout and more. Through these new themes, Bigcommerce put a lot of thought into a user experience. Here if a customer enters, never get confused or doesn’t know what to do next.

Bigcommerce provides a variety of responsive themes in the marketplace. The installation process of their theme is very simple and straightforward. Knowledge of basic CSS or HTML helps in easy editing. Their premium themes are extra fancy and feature rich you can pay for. A benefit of using this premium theme is to design an online website that looks professional to the visitors. You can select any template as a base design and get it upgraded by an expert designer who will make required adjustment.

Conclusion:

Overall, Bigcommerce themes are stylish, unique, clean and functional. Their paid themes have more features, which is refreshing. They also offer mobile responsive templates on all store themes. Moreover, integration capabilities include plug-in and apps on the mobile store. Bigcommerce also provide a unique set of advanced tools and services for their customers to create E-stores. This company is the best option for small and medium-sized business owners.