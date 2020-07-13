The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the launch of the agency's Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology (FinHub). The FinHub will serve as a resource for public engagement on the SEC's FinTech-related issues and initiatives, such as distributed ledger technology (including digital assets), automated investment advice, digital marketplace financing, and artificial intelligence/machine learning. The FinHub also replaces and builds on several internal working groups at the SEC that have focused on similar issues.

The FinHub will:

Provide a portal for industry and the public to engage directly with SEC staff on innovative ideas and technological developments;

Publicize information regarding the SEC's activities and initiatives involving FinTech on the FinHub page;

Engage with the public through publications and events, including a FinTech Forum focusing on distributed ledger technology and digital assets planned for 2019;

Act as a platform and clearinghouse for SEC staff to acquire and disseminate information and FinTech-related knowledge within the agency; and

Serve as a liaison to other domestic and international regulators regarding emerging technologies in financial, regulatory, and supervisory systems.

The SEC's FinHub will be led by Valerie A. Szczepanik, Senior Advisor for Digital Assets and Innovation and Associate Director in the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, and staffed by representatives from the SEC's divisions and offices who have expertise and involvement in FinTech-related issues.

“The SEC is committed to working with investors and market participants on new approaches to capital formation, market structure, and financial services, to enhance and reduce investor protection,” said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. “The FinHub provides a central point of focus for our efforts to monitor and engage on innovations in the securities markets that hold promise, but also require a flexible, prompt regulatory response to execute our mission.”

“SEC staff across the agency have been engaged for some time to understand emerging technologies, communicate the agency's stance on new issues, and facilitate beneficial innovations in the securities industry,” said Ms. Szczepanik. “By launching FinHub, we hope to provide a clear path for entrepreneurs, developers, and advisers to engage with SEC staff, seek input, and test ideas.”

Source Date: Washington D.C., Oct. 18, 2018 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)