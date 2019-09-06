SSL certification is a security measure that most web hosting companies look to offer their clients especially those who run e-commerce website and would prefer to have security measures heightened in order to offer their clients peace on mind when transacting on line. More so, ssl certificates also heighten the confidence that clients have in a web host as it acts as a sign of security and safety and more so professionalism. Thus those people who run businesses on line and have invested heavily in e-commerce prefer to have their sites hosted by companies that are certified and that are secure.

Among the cheap ssl certificate providers in the industry include the Go Daddy web hosting, Verisign and Comodo SSL Store which works in partnership with COMODO. Go Daddy web hosting is a leader in offering cheap yet very reliable and well performing web hosting along with ssl certification to their clients. The company offers affordable ssl certificates thanks to their low prices and on top of that they are a very trustworthy web host in the industry. An ssl certificate is basically a way or rather an approval that web servers use in order to give their identity to web browsers. In this way, ssl certificates provide secure site communication through the HTTPS protocol for their clients and other users, that way no one can hack into their websites. An ssl certificate should contain some basic details such as: the name of the certificate holder's, the serial number and the date of expiry of the certificate, a copy of the certificate holder’s public key and a digital signature of the authority that issued the certificate. Verisign is also internationally recognized as a provider of cheap affordable, and reliable ssl certificates throughout the world.

Comodo SSL store is the best company at offering cheap ssl certificates to their clients, it is one of the largest providers of ssl certificates in the whole world. Today, Comodo SSL store is among the leaders in the industry in terms of offering ssl certificates. This company is located in St. Petersburg in the state of Florida in the United States of America and works in partnership with COMODO when it comes to offering their clients ssl certificates. The ssl certificates that are given by this company are 2048-bit and more so they are directly connected to the original Corner of Trusted Logo which goes a long way in helping to build the trust of any visitors to clients' websites. On top of offering reliable and recognized ssl certificates, the company also offer other features such as round the clock customer care support, 24/7, along with a price match guarantee, staff have a large knowledge base for all the brands that the company deals with and clients are further entitled to great discounts from the four major ssl certificate providers such as Rapid SSL, Verisign, Thawte and Geo trust which are all recognizable the world over for their trustworthy certification and their reputation in the offering of ssl certificates. The fact that the company works with other giants in the industry goes along way in ensuring that clients get only the best ssl certificates in the industry from only the most trusted providers in the industry.