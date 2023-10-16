Latest News & Web Hosting Review Automattic

WordPress.com

Automattic offers the world’s most popular website builder ‘WordPress‘ on a managed-hosting platform. Almost 42% of websites are built on WordPress, including Blogs and Websites. Everybody uses the WordPress platform, from individuals to small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. The company offers Domains, eCommerce, Self-hosted solutions, WordPress for Teams, Multiple Site Hosting, Themes, Plugins, Google Apps, Website Builder, and Expert Tips. A user can create any website without having coding knowledge, without any manual or limit, using pro layout professionally designed themes. A website looks great with tools like Photo carousels, tiled image galleries, maps, and forms. With block insert text, photos, forms, Yelp reviews, testimonials, maps, and more. The plugins provide infinite combinations and possibilities.

🇮🇳 The 30% discount for Indian customers.

Create forms, collect leads, subscriptions, and a lot more.

WooCommerce turns the site into a store, to showcase products and services that accept one-time or recurring payments.

The built-in marketing tools like SEO tools, Mailchimp, Google Analytics integrations, and more are used to find an audience, market more intelligent, and put the website front and centre.

