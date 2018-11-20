Latest News and Hosting Review JustHost

JustHost: For web hosting solutions on a small budget JustHost is a good option. It has features like anytime money back guarantee, free domain for life, free instant setup and unlimited MySQL databases. Refund for the remainder term provided in case of cancellation. Hosting plan: JustPlan starts at $ 4.94 on a monthly basis.

With over 100 open-source apps, plugins, and themes which are equipped with a one-click install, Justhost gives a 30-day money back guarantee and a special intro offer wherein the web hosting cost is as low as @ 2.95 per month. Additional features include free domains and setup, free site builders, 24/7 support and unlimited bandwidth.

it includes the provision of anytime money back guarantee with prices starting from $5.99. It comes with free domain, site builder, reseller hosting with free cPanel + Linux OS.

Company Introduction

Name Price Uptime Sitegeek Rating Visit

justhost.com $2.95 /mo 99.9% 75 visit Now

JustHost is one of leading web hosting companies in the industry for small businesses, entrepreneurs and bloggers. It has been given Top Ten Reviews Bronze Award because of its affordable plans such as Starter pack which includes comparatively more features than other web hosting providers. The company provides unlimited data transfer, has an accessible and easy to handle interface suitable for personal and business needs. It provides VPS and dedicated hosting as well as excellent quality and 24/7 phone tech support.

The company provides three popular shared hosting plans. First, Basic Starter Plan starts at $5.99 per month, including 100 email accounts, unlimited data transfer, one year free domain registration and hosting, 100 GB storage and site backup. Its' Plus Plan starts at $9.99 per month with unlimited email accounts, bandwidth, domain hosting and storage. On the other hand, Business Pro Plan starts at $19.99 per month along with one year commitment offering free domain registration for life and SSL certificate with all common features.

JustHost's VPS and Dedicated Hosting

Company's VPS Hosting Plans (start at $29.99 per month) providing guaranteed server resources, enhanced control panel, root access and managed services. Additionally, with VPS plan client will get 30GB of Disk Space, 1TB Bandwidth and 2 GB RAM. Its Dedicated Web Hosting packages (starts at $119.99 per month) including 16GB of RAM, 1TB storage and 15 TB data transfer with Linux-Based Dedicated Servers.

cPanel Option

JustHost is giving its' users an option of developing website by using popular content management systems such as Drupal or WordPress. It utilizes the award winning control panel interface that is extremely user friendly panel which makes it easy to manage all aspects of hosting account. Control Panel has ability to configure email accounts, website statistics, domain management and database administration. It also offers shopping cart or accept credit cards and user can also get their website or business or blog's name out.

Security

Clients' personal data transmissions are encrypted and subscriber's personal information is secure and safe. The company uses Secure Socket Layer, industry standard, for encrypting data such as address, name and credit card numbers. The web host also back up its servers which is available for their users.

JustHost Data Center

Its data center is located in Chicago and it hosts around 2000 dedicated servers for shared and dedicated users both. It always monitored by four technicians on duty with advanced server monitoring solution that alert technical specialists before any issue. Datacenter operated on quad processor servers and supplied UPS power backup generator. Company also uses advance protection against threats and for this, they guarantee reliable security. JustHost claims to offer secure hosting to keep user hassle free website.

Reasons to Choose JustHost

JustHost proud on their commitment, it provides reliable & cheap web hosting. Some major points which differentiate “Justhost” from others.

Host Unlimited Domains : With company's plan, user has ability to host as many domains as they wish in their control panel account. User can manage all website from one place and same server.

With company's plan, user has ability to host as many domains as they wish in their control panel account. User can manage all website from one place and same server. Integration : It's hosting features are integrated with the clients control panel, optimize, promote and making it easy to set up website. Application install, template design and free advertising credits, get these features in just one click.

It's hosting features are integrated with the clients control panel, optimize, promote and making it easy to set up website. Application install, template design and free advertising credits, get these features in just one click. Simplicity : Justhost offers simple order form, ultimate control panel and number of contact methods and make hosting website as simple as possible.

Justhost offers simple order form, ultimate control panel and number of contact methods and make hosting website as simple as possible. Money Back Guarantee : Company provide anytime money back guarantee with all hosting plans. They provide full refund if user cancels their hosting account and user can keep domain name. This refund policy excludes any setup fee that was charged.

Like this: Like Loading...