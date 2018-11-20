Latest News and Hosting Review InMotionHosting

Hosting Review InMotionHosting

Company Introduction – Hosting Review InMotionHosting

The Inmotionhosting Incorporated web hosting company was founded back in the year 2001 and has swiftly grown since then.

InMotionHosting : This is an easy-to-use business class web hosting that is committed to delivering quality with economy. 90-day money back guarantees, award winning 24/7 support, detailed site statistics and easy to use control panel backed with certified technical support makes the plan Launch a cheap start at $ 3.99 monthly for a year contract.

InMotionHosting won PCMag Editors' Choice for managed WordPress hosting. It consists of excellent managed WordPress features and plentiful hosting packages that offer unlimited domains, storage, and monthly data transfers. The cost of shared hosting starts from $ 3.49 per month. The customer service is commendable too.

InMotion hosting had sponsored WordCamp LA- A WordPress event. Instead of manual installation, which is frustrating for beginners, InMotion provides with the convenience of quick installers or scripts. The prices start from $ 5.99 for Business hosting.

About Company

Best Business hosting Santa Monica, CA, US

Start @ $ 5.95/month Visit Now

InmotionHosting, a leading provider offering best business hosting services, founded in Culver City, California. The hosting plans offered by the provider are scalable, professional and efficiently customizable. All the plans offered meet the web hosting requirements of small as well as large businesses and custom websites of any industry. Company is having multiple data centers located all over the United States. Web hosting network of company is based on trustworthy and prompt Unix and Linux operating systems. It also offers services of registration of domain name in which InMotion Hosting consistently ahead of their competitors in terms of quality of service, high speed, reliability and economy.

Services Offered – Hosting Review InMotionHosting

InMotion Hosting offers various types of web hosting services and solutions to their clients. They are listed below:

1. Web Hosting Services : In terms of Web hosting services, it offers:

Business Hosting : Launch, first plan starts at price of $ 4.89 per month offers Unlimited disk space and bandwidth, domain registration, data backup, SSD for free, 90 days money back guarantee, user friendly control panel and many more features.

Launch, first plan starts at price of $ 4.89 per month offers Unlimited disk space and bandwidth, domain registration, data backup, SSD for free, 90 days money back guarantee, user friendly control panel and many more features. VPS Hosting : VPS-1000S are the most affordable & abundant resources offered which starts at the prce of $14. 99/first mo. It includes 4GB of RAM, 60 GB of Storage, 2TB of Bandwidth, 2 IP Addresses, free SSDs, unlimited websites, 2 Dedicated IP addresses, free setup and many more.

VPS-1000S are the most affordable & abundant resources offered which starts at the prce of $14. 99/first mo. It includes 4GB of RAM, 60 GB of Storage, 2TB of Bandwidth, 2 IP Addresses, free SSDs, unlimited websites, 2 Dedicated IP addresses, free setup and many more. Dedicated Servers : Essential plan comes with Intel Core I3 2120, 2C/2T, 4GB of RAM, 500GB 7.2K SATA, 6TB Data Transfer begins at price of $119. 99/mo. It includes 30 days money back guarantee, free WHM and cPanel, Launch Assist and setup fee.

Essential plan comes with Intel Core I3 2120, 2C/2T, 4GB of RAM, 500GB 7.2K SATA, 6TB Data Transfer begins at price of $119. 99/mo. It includes 30 days money back guarantee, free WHM and cPanel, Launch Assist and setup fee. Reseller Hosting : R-1000S is the beginners plan offered at the price of $13.99 per month includes 80 GB of Disk space, 800GB of Bandwidth/ mo, 90 Days money back guarantee, Green data centres, Private nameservers, Unlimited websites and many more. Tools offered in Reseller account are SSDs, WHMCS, cPanel,Dedicated IP and eNom Domain Reseller account all for free.

R-1000S is the beginners plan offered at the price of $13.99 per month includes 80 GB of Disk space, 800GB of Bandwidth/ mo, 90 Days money back guarantee, Green data centres, Private nameservers, Unlimited websites and many more. Tools offered in Reseller account are SSDs, WHMCS, cPanel,Dedicated IP and eNom Domain Reseller account all for free. Managed Hosting : To be a member of this, it starts at the price of $40 for coverage of 1 hour with $45 additional hours.

To be a member of this, it starts at the price of $40 for coverage of 1 hour with $45 additional hours. Domain Names : Services for registration of domain name is also offered by provider.

Services for registration of domain name is also offered by provider. Web Design : High quality web design services are offered by provider to develop innovative and enrich websites for large as well as small businesses. Whether your objective is personal or you laid emphasis on concept of e-commerce, InMotion hosting develop great and satisfactory sites.

2. Tools for Hosting : Some important tools offered for web hosting purpose:

WordPress

Joomla

Drupal

cPanel

PrestaShop

Moodle

OpenCart

Hosting Features

Various features offered by InMotion Hosting for the purpose of web hosting, they are as follow:

SSD Hosting

Shared cPanel Hosting

eCommerce Hosting

SSH Hosting

Ruby Hosting

PostgreSQL Hosting

Cheap Hosting

Cheap Dedicated Servers

Backups Etc

Inmotionhosting include data back ups ever 24 to 36 hours which ensures that clients' data is safe, the ability to host multiple websites, unlimited monthly data transfer along with unlimited disk space plus so many other great web hosting features. More over, the Word Press hosting tools and features that In Motion web hosting company offers clients start from a price of as low as $ 5.99 per month, which is incredibly low for all these great features. At In Motion hosting company, clients also get to enjoy Spam filtering E-mail with real time filtering and with the Speed Zone technology that they employ, clients are sure that their Word Press web sites will perform very well. Some other features that help improve the performance of the company' s Word Press hosting are the excellent business servers they use along with the top notch security that they provide. With all these features, clients can rest assured that the Word Press hosting offered by In Motion is excellent

Word press blog hosting tool and publishing platform and a lot more from Inmotion Web hosting

Word Press is a Content Management Sytem(CMS) and a publishing platform that allows users to create websites and blogs easily and is free. Word press come with plenty of themes that one can choose from when creating a blog or web site.It is also very easy to use. With the Word Press publishing platform and the Word Press blog hosting tools offered by a web site, a clients can very easily create an excellent web site or blog.

In Motion web hosting company has been in the hosting industry for a little over 8 years now.

Today this web host is among the leading web hosts when it comes to offering Word Press hosting services and more so business class hosting.

In Motion web hosting Word Press hosting services use the latest versions on MySQL 5 and PHP 5 in the industry which keep them leading the pack of Word press hosting providers.

Clients using the company's Word Press hosting services are also entitled to get a free new domain or domain transfer for the fist year, easy 1 click Softaculous installs along with enhanced security with suPHP and so many other Word Press blog hosting tools and features.

In Motion's Word Press web hosting is further more optimized to meet the needs of the most active of bloggers thanks to its great Word Press blog hosting tools and the excellent Word Press publishing platform that the company offers.

The Word Press publishing platform and blog hosting at In Motion web hosting company further more offers some great Word Press hosting features such as

Tools

Some of the other great Word Press blog hosting tools and features that clients get by hosting

Hosting Support: Joomla, PHP, ajax, cgi, javascript

Customers – Hosting Review InMotionHosting

Target Customers: Businesses and individuals

What for Customers?

Great customer satisfaction, hence, able to retain existing customers and appreciate new customers.

Reliable : Excellent network uptime and have huge customer satisfaction ratio

: Excellent network uptime and have huge customer satisfaction ratio Performance: Trusted among users and have an impressive number of domain registrations.

Support: 24.7.365 via customer care desk, emails, live chats and toll-free. Resolves technical and other hosting related issues

Uptime: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 90-days

Latest News – Hosting Review InMotionHosting

InMotion Hosting has recently made an announcement that a summer solstice campaign is a launch by them so as to encourage the people who want to build the website for commercial or business purpose and looking for the web hosting company who may offer excellent customer support.

As summer is the good time when most of the people start their business so as to create an online presence of them, the company has reduced barriers for them in their entry.

As summer is the good time when most of the people start their business so as to create an online presence of them, the company has reduced barriers for them in their entry. Even though, Inmotion hosting recorded downtime in their 9 servers on 23rd June, 2014. The company is dedicated enough towards its services to get it resolved at the earliest. Due to its commitment and professionalism, Virtual-Strategy Magazine published a press release on June 21th, 2014. It stated that Inmotionhosting is the most recommended Joomla! hosting supplier. Worth and importance of Inmotionhosting in hosting industry is judged from countless news articles published about them.

Contact Details

If you have any questions, concerns or comments for the company, you can reach them through following ways: