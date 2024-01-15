Latest News And Web Hosting Review Wix

Website Building: WIX

USP

the most popular website builders

Is your child not quite ready to write code but old enough that you trust them to publish their website? Turn to Wix to provide free hosting for your child's blog in minutes, no coding required. They offer many templates to choose from, which are customizable, allowing your child's personality to display itself online.

Hosting is secure, and website creation is as simple as dragging and dropping. With many apps available to integrate and mobile compatibility, your child will have a killer site no matter what device a user views it on.

Benefits

Power web building tool

We offer 500 professional templates with adorable designs, ready structure, content, and layout.

WIX ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) tool automatically generalises a website's first design.

Wix powers 103+ million websites.

Share with the world: Tweet





Share on Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...