Latest News And Web Hosting Review Crazydomains

January 15, 2024

Parent Company: Dreamscape Networks International Pte Ltd

  • Most affordable hosting services for starting an online business.
  • Services Offered: domain names, hosting and solutions
  • Australia's #1 domain brand

Target Customer: SME's

Support: 24.7.365 via phone, email or live chat.

  • Secured and reliable hosting platform plus blazing fast load time.
  • Innovative, user-friendly, and intuitive technology drive solutions.
  • Easy to manage and control websites with a convenient control panel.

(March 24, 2017) CrazyDomains Philippines Launches More Affordable Web Hosting




One Comment

  • scpl says:
    January 15, 2024 at 10:20 am

    Web hosting company Dreamscape Networks International Pte Ltd, owners of Crazydomains.com.au, was fined and ordered to pay $56,340 by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The company runs a promotion between October 2019 and July 2023, offering customers a free website builder for three months at checkout. It auto-renews at a cost, thus misleading customers at checkout and not providing advertised security capabilities. The ACCC considers it a subscription trap and takes action against the company. Utilise these tactics in breach of the Australian Consumer Law. The consumers believed they received a complimentary product besides the one they purchased. They needed clear information about ongoing subscription costs for these so-called free products.
    The company needed to provide businesses with accurate information about the products or services.
    The customers purchased domain privacy products that claimed to hide personal information and prevent hijacking but did not hide contact names or email addresses.

    Reply

