E-commerce web hosting

E-commerce can involve electronic funds transfer, supply chain management, e-marketing, online marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI), automated inventory management systems, and automated data collection systems Customer service software applications and customer service solutions range from simple to complex. Some businesses have a greater need for customer service software than others. Build customer loyalty providing faster, responsive customer contact. While consumer service is a vital issue, it needs to be handled in different ways for different organizations. The most worthwhile customer service software should provide all of these attributes in a knowledge base system that allows you to easily have access to all of your client communication in one place. When we plan to start an online business, we will need to find a reliable web host that meets our requirements. Searching for a reliable and cheap web host is not an easy task. But if know what we are looking for, it makes our task simpler. Because by a good host we can accomplish our business goals in an easy manner. So what is then E-commerce hosting will help?

We can trust a cheap web host only if it meets our business requirements. The process of verification comprises of some common issues and some other issues specific to our business.

A major concern is the quality of support provided by the host. We could e-mail a cheap Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Shared Hosting plans – CPWebHosting company a few times to get an estimate of the response time they provide.

we should also try to analyze the quality of the answers provided by hosting company. Are the answers really in depth or do they just cover the basic things? Make inquiries about the various methods of support. Most web hosting companies offer online support personnel, message boards, and help desks.

Storage Space is an important parameter to begin our search for a reliable web host. We require at least 100 MB space for even a simple site. Most good web hosts offer a minimum of 1 GB space to their customers.

Bandwidth is another important part of the verification process. Most good web hosts offer 25 to 50 GB Bandwidth.

Support System as discussed at the beginning of the article, it is the most important point to check.

Secure Servers is an essential requirement if we are selling products/services online. We have to look for web hosting companies providing SSL encryption since this will guarantee security for all money transactions conducted on our site.

Private CGI-BIN is a good scheme to have a private CGI-BIN directory for the safety of our files. This is where we store our binary scripts and interactive programs including shopping carts and payment processing.

Web Log is would help us a lot to keep track of various statistics for our business. These statistics aid us to develop new strategies to retain our present customers and attract new customers.

Operating System and Program Language Capabilities all reputed web hosting companies allow front page on either a UNIX or Windows-based system. Many web hosts provide both Windows and UNIX based hosting but the rates may differ.