Latest News and Hosting Review Arvixe

Company Introduction – Hosting Review Arvixe

Establishment: 2003

Arvixe.com : Arvixe is one of the best web hosting companies. This hosting provider equipped with exhaustive plans that serve almost all the main requirements choice of Linux or Windows-based servers and unlimited monthly data transfers and storage along with spam filters, customer support, e-commerce, and easy to use functions makes Arvixe the best. Shared hosting prices start from $3.20 per month.

Arvixe has been hosting thousands of small business, enterprise and personal websites since 2003. Company not only focus on one sole area such as many hosting companies do, but also keeps options open by offering close detail to each hosting option for both dedicated hosting or shared hosting solution. Due to this, companies using Arvixe range from small businesses to large corporations who need strong hosting structures.

Company is a secure, reliable and affordable way of getting site hosted, money back guarantee, complete with features and strong support network which available with click of a button. This web host is privately held Limited Liability Corporation created on a basis of planned growth and solid ground work. It also has received various awards from industry authorities like HostReview and Inc Magazine for one of the rapid growing hosting companies in the world. Its' edge is derived through unparalleled company management and culture of employee driven initiatives.

Services Offered – Hosting Review Arvixe

ASP.NET hosting, reseller hosting, business hosting, Linux hosting, VPS hosting or managed dedicated servers

Arvixe Shared Hosting Packages

Company provides standard monthly web hosting package, so user can choose one month plan with any package tier. Arvixe is an attractive solution for clients. Its' personal class shared web plan includes unlimited storage, email ,capability to host six domains, free domain name which user can keep as long as they use Arvixe and free domain transfer. These shared plans offers the option of hosting website on Linux and Windows based server.

Arvixe Dedicated Servers

Dedicated servers are more user-friendly and start from $429 per month including server configure up to 96GB RAM, 10 TB Data transfer per month and 2 TB storage. All dedicated servers are set for nightly security updates and monitored performance by technical staff. Clients can choose server and add an operating system with control panel to their package and get advantage of 24/7 full management for dedicated server.

Hosting Features: unlimited disk space, bandwidth, e-mail, sub domains

Customers – Hosting Review Arvixe

What about Customers?

Returning Client Discounts : Simply order accounts through order process and get automated discounts add up as user add more accounts. Receive up to 50% discount for life on all hosting account orders by hosting all domains and accounts through Arvixe. In addition, get 10% off per shared hosting accounts for linking company from webpage.

User-friendly and cost-effective hosting services with quality, reliability, and affordability

Support: 24.7.365 by qualified and experienced technical support

Money-back Guarantee: 60-days. For anytime account cancellation within first 60 days of service, hosting provider will refund the full amount.

Uptime: 99.99%. During any month, if the user is not satisfied company's uptime guarantee, user qualifies to receive a refund of that month's hosting fee.

Pricing

With Arvixe hosting, shared hosting plans start at $4 per month including SSL certificates and Dedicated IPs for extra monthly or yearly free. Prices are fairly consistent with number of features and tools. Reseller plans start from $20, Business plans from $22 and VPS from $22. If clients are not satisfied with the services, then hosting company tend to offer 60 day money back guarantee.

Performance

The best thing about the Arvixe web hosting company is the fact that offer their clients a guaranteed up time of 99.9%. Users of Arvixe can access a coupon code “ host search' that ensures that clients get an exclusive 20% discount off on any plan chosen. Arvixe web hosting services can be used by anybody who uses a windows or a Linux operating system. Its robust features are what makes the Arvixe web hosting site the best choice for any kind of web hosting services, it will never let you down. The fact that it uses both windows and Linux operating systems ensures that the company can cater to the needs of various clients.

Reliability

Arvixe kick off everything user need from a hosting company, it's difficult to find negative point when look at the reliability of the company. They offer more advanced hosting solutions by providing 99.9% uptime with 1 month money back guarantee. Its data center which located in Dallas have 24/7 monitoring across 365 days along with backup generators, redundant power supply, UPS power control system and much more. Its Personal plan gets daily and weekly backups and hourly backups also.

The Arvixe web hosting company goes a long way to ensure that the services that they offer their clients are of high quality and can be depended on by users. Customer support is available all through the day, week, month and year via e-mail support and live chat. This ensures that customers are well catered for.

Customer Service

Users on Arvixe hosting are entitled to a 60 day money back guarantee in case the customer is not satisfied with the services offered. Customer support is further more available to clients all round the clock to ensure customer satisfaction via live chat and e-mail support. On top of that customers get unlimited transfer, websites and unlimited space.