Powerful WordPress Hosting platform

Free and Open-source content management system (CMS) based on MySQL and PHP.

Most popular blogging system on the web used by more than 60 million websites i.e. 28% of the internet.

WordPress is accessible and easy to set up for everyone. It covers most of the average user needs to build the website they want.

Can also use to create brochure websites, portfolios, large news sites, e-commerce websites, and much more.

Responsive design, easy to install, customization and optimization.

Support: Self-service knowledge base available 24.7.365

Features

Live article search, Drag & drop the article, voting, and layout options.

Featured with template system and plug-in architecture

List articles shortcode and category widgets and re-arrange widgets without editing HTML or PHP code.

Perfect for SEO : Clean permalink structure, custom URL, and support for tagging. WordPress SEO Tools capable of dragging the site to the higher ranks and help in the process of website growth and development.

Managed WordPress Hosting

The hosting company provides maintenance, security, support, and optimization to achieve best possible performance. The client gets hassle-free experience from all worries about hackers, backups or plugins with negative impact.

Jetpack Professional Hosting

Powerful Managed WordPress Hosting Services

Features

An image CDN and video CDN with no bandwidth restrictions

In-depth website statistics, high-quality premium themes, advanced SEO tools, and priority access to WordPress experts at Automattic

downtime monitoring

comprehensive spam protection and on-demand malware scans

daily backups powered by VaultPress