Latest News And Web Hosting Review WPBuzz

January 15, 2024

Hosting Services

Premium Managed WordPress hosting

  • optimal stack engineered for speed and security
  • Save 83% on 3-Years
  • Better performance and easy management with mobile and tablet-optimized control panel
  • Update service to update installation to the latest version and patches automatically
  • 10X faster than the traditional hosts
  • Web application firewall to protect sites against brute-force attacks
  • Monitor plugins which harm the site.
  • Auto-scaling cloud to ensure the site always stays online
  • Edge caching & Global CDN: To cache content right at the start of a network
  • SSD space: unlimited
  • Bandwidth: unlimited
  • SSL: free
  • Staging: included
  • An easy-to-control panel makes managing the brand a doddle.
  • Manage the website from mobile, tablet or laptop.
  • Email accounts: unlimited
  • Free migrations included

Latest News

