Taking the guesswork out of web hosting

Ananova is the Consumer Reports of web hosting – the trusted source anyone can go to for thorough, current, and honest reviews so they can make the most educated decisions and investments possible when choosing a web hosting providers.

Trusted Destination For Your Web Hosting Needs

Ananova.com empowers individuals, web developers, and businesses to make educated buying decisions when researching web hosting solutions. ananova.com is a trusted provider of current, unbiased, comprehensive web host reviews and reports developed using in-depth, real-time, data-driven tracking, social media sentiment analysis, and real user commentary.

Ananova Pillars

1. Impartial

2. Trustworthy

3. Data-driven

4. Comprehensive and Current

Ananova Proof Statement

Using 24/7 tracking of over 40,000 web hosting providers, ananova.com analyzes more than 100 data points, downtime, new, deleted and transferred domains, and social media sentiment to develop comprehensive, impartial reviews of web hosting providers that cannot be found anywhere else. ananova.com is the only source for this type of data-driven, unbiased educational information, which is supplemented with real user reviews and comments. All information is available for free to all visitors so they are empowered to make confident decisions on their web hosting investments. ananova.com is paid from web hosting providers and receives affiliate payments, ad revenue, or other income, but it does not affect the content of its reviews and reports in any way. ananova.com is a reliable source of information that users can depend on to help them distinguish facts from hype and subjectivity and accurately compare their options.