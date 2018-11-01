Latest News And Web Hosting Review Websecurestores

Hosting Review Websecurestores

Websecure stores mainly focused on generating traffic by providing excellent combinations of Windows hosting solutions to websites, e-commerce sites, businesses, forums, and individual blogs. After its inception in 2003, the company offers excellent services including all the versions of SQL Server, Asp.net, DotNetNuke and other applications. They created an effective atmosphere with high skilled support staff that is available 24/7 via phone, live chat, and email. Company’s services are reliable and affordable. Their datacenters include enterprise-grade servers and locate them in a secure carrier class data center along with 100% high uptime guarantee. Also, datacenters have multiple upstream, diverse fiber paths, separate building entrance points and terminate on separate routers. Besides this, they give ultimate level of redundancy and security.

Websecurestores: Company Overview

Websecurestores was established in 2003, targeted to provide web hosting services to the customers. It also provides Ecommerce sites, forums, individual blogs, SQL server and websites. Company holds team of people having outstanding knowledge and work. Atmosphere of the organization is very good for employees so that they can work easily. For better improvement in services, company is continuously enhancing services at affordable rates to the customer. By reliable web hosting, customers can easily build their websites. Company facilitates the power backup of UPS and diesel generators. Data centers network integrates various upstream providers that deliver fiber paths having their own building entrance points.

Reliable and Performance:

Company provides reliable web hosting services at low prices. It saves clients from wasting their resources or revenues during launch of website. This organization is offering hosting services in different packages at different prices. The basic plan is bestowed with WebMatrix which a free tool is revealed by Microsoft for quick development along with web applications runs on Windows Server 2012 hosting servers. The Windows Server 2012 is suitable to hosting access database based websites. The data center of company with dedicated power holds minimum 1600+ kilowatt hours by wind generation.

Hosting Plans:

Reseller Hosting is available in different package. It comes with disk space, unlimited email, IIS8, SQL databases, PHP 5, bandwidth, MVC 4, ASP.Net 4.5 and Smarter Mail 10.

VPS Hosting comes in different packages available at different prices. It features with Hyper-V, RAM, Unlimited SQL Databases, WebMatrix, Website Panel, IP address, CPU Core, Disk space and Bandwidth.

Shared Hosting is available in different packages at different prices. It comes with disk space, MVC 4, Perl, PHP 5, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited email users, Windows Server 2012, Smarter Mail 10 and MySQL databases.

DotNetNuke comes in various hosting packages at different prices. It features with 1 DNN Install, DNN CSS, DNN SEO, and unlimited bandwidth, IIS 8, ASP.Net, MVC 4 and Perl.

Features and Control Panel:

SSL Certificates

Unlimited bandwidth

Host.NET and PHP

MySQL Databases

WordPress, Joomla

WebMatrix 2 ready.

Windows Server 2012

cPanel is used as control panel

Support:

Customers can get technical support via email, phone, chat, knowledgebase, contact form and ticket system. Technical experts are available 24/7/365 days to provide best solutions according to their requirements. Users can ask any type of query related to their website hosting.

Pros:

Fast and reliable hosting.

24/7 customer support.

Money back guarantee.

New MySQL database.

Affordable prices.

Cons:

Frequent server downtime.

Performance issue.

Cancellation policy:

WebSecurestores provides cancellation policy to the users in case of their dissatisfaction towards hosting services. User has to send cancellation request of his account within 45 days of notice period. If application will not be send within notice period then no refund will be there. Company will also terminate the user’s account if it finds any illegal use of service. There may not be violation of rules and regulations of the company.

Conclusion:

Websecurestores provide many services with web hosting which are reliable. It is offering user-friendly services so that customer can easily design their websites. Speed and security of server is good. Information of users is kept secure from any unauthorized access. Numbers of features are provided in different web hosting packages with in the budget of customer.