Latest News and Hosting Review HostCoin

Key Selling Points
- The world’s first website hosting service built on a blockchain powered by HostCoin tokens, the backbone of a new internet.
$1(US) for 1 HostCOIN
55,000,000 tokens for sale in the ICO
What for Customers?
- Revolutionalize the way people host their websites
- HostCOINs would offer fast and cheap transaction.
Security
- Blockchain built SSL would keep sites extraordinarily safe and will make them virtually impenetrable.
- The company also ensure that your website is never taken down or removed, no matter what. The customer has complete control of data, and the sites will feature faster server times.