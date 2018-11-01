Latest News and Hosting Review EverData

Hosting Review EverData

Unique Selling Points

The Leading data center, cloud solution provider, and IPV6 consulting company.

The company focused on meeting the rapidly growing data demands of India's Digital Revolution.

ISO 27001 certified for security and quality

Safest geographic location from natural disasters

Address: 372, Shree Gopal Nagar, Gopalpura Bypass Road, Jaipur – 302019, Rajasthan, India

Phone: +91-141-3000000

Email: info@everdata

Data Center

State-of-the-art data centers in India, USA, UK, Netherland, and Germany. N+1 redundancy of Power, colling, network, support and security

Services Offered – Hosting Review EverData

Web Hosting: Linux Hosting, Windows Hosting, Multi-domain Hosting

100% White Label Reseller Hosting: Build your store, set up pricing and resource structure using billing and automation system. Also, offers API Integration

Virtual Private Server, Dedicated Server, Domain Registration, Colocation

Hosting Features: MySQL Databases, Email accounts

Other Services Offered: Firewall, VPN, SSL Certificates, Free Business and Marketing Tools

Customers – Hosting Review EverData

Target Customers

Individual and SME's

Banking and Finance Organizations

What for Customers?

Lowest-price on domain registration and renewal

Instant Cloud, VPS, and Dedicated server setup

Scalable and Enterprise-grade web hosting solutions

Provides backup at a remote location

Uptime: 99.95%

Support: 24.7.365 via Trouble ticket, email and chat with the minimum response and resolution time. Expert team monitors servers and VPS

Latest News – Hosting Review EverData

(May 30, 2018) Introduced VPS services in Europe to empower European clients at an affordable cost with guaranteed premium aftersale support. It would provide faster speed, security, and stability to enrich user experience. Furthermore, the clients can start, stop, reboot and re-install their virtual server right using control panel.

(September 15, 2017) Sponsored ‘Web N Cloud Expo 2017 held at Royal Orchid Hotel, Jaipur.