Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostMonster

Hostmonster provides basic web hosting solutions which are functional and small. They offer standard web hosting along with unlimited bandwidth, disk space, email accounts. The company also allows MySQL databases and shared database need text data. Their hosting solutions are a budget priced category. Moreover, their hosting plans comprise of many outstanding features such as high uptime, VPS plans at economical prices, maintains their social media presence on Facebook and Twitter. The company headquartered is in Provo, Utah. Besides this, their support is 100% US based. Hostmonster dedicated web hosting is powerful and offers comprehensive solutions backed by superior support and money back guarantee. On the other hand, VPS web hosting managed guaranteed resources.

HostMonster Overview

HostMonster is one of the most experienced web hosting providers. Established in 1996, the Company provides web hosting with additional features and scalability options at competitive prices. Two other prominent companies: BlueHost and FastDomain are associated with HostMonster. The Company was acquired by EIG and boasts of customer base of over 2 million customers worldwide. HostMonster is well known for its shared web hosting which are provided in budget plans.

HostMonster Plans

VPS hosting comprises of four plans: Standard, Enhanced, Premium and Ultimate. There plans come with 2 – 8 GB RAM, 1 – 2 IP’s, Dual or Quad Core, 1 – 4 TB/month, CentOS 6.5 (64-bit), 30 – 240 GB disk space and Free Domain Name. Additional features include: Enhanced cPanel Control Panel, Guaranteed Server Resources, Root Access, Account Management and Cloud Technology.

Dedicated Hosting consists of three simple plans: Standard, Enhanced and Premium. It provides the user with 3 – 8 MB cache, 5 – 15 TB/month, Dual core, 2.3 – 3.3 GHz Intel® Xeon Processor, 500 – 1000 GB (RAID 1), Free Domain Name, 4 – 16 GB RAM, CentOS 6.5 (64-bit) and 3 – 5 IPs. Additional features include: Root Access, cPanel and easy storage upgrading options.

HostMonster: Features and Control Panel

Secured backups.

Unlimited POP3/POP3 Secure E-mail Support

Ethical business practice.

MySQL Databases

Weebly- drag and drop website builder is provided.

Easy scripts installation and supports >70 scripts.

Secure Shell (SSH) Access

Quality and branded hardware and software used.

Free domain name and $100 Google Adwords credits offered.

Web File Manager

PHP 5, Perl 5, Python and Ruby/Ruby on Rails

HostMonster Support

There are various support options provided by the company for the convenience of its customers. Live chat facility, ticket system, email support and phone support provide 24/7 support. Usual response time against ticket system is within 24 hours. Knowledgebase provides the users access to various common beginner’s issues and their solutions. HostMonster Uptime

Through its 24/7 manned datacenters in Utah, HostMonster’s servers guarantee a 99.9% uptime.

Pros

Though a bit pricey, the discounts make the users contented.

cPanel test driving options along with CloudFlare tone downs downtime.

Free add-ons and free domain transfer.

Simple-to-use site builder is used.

No domain limit in basic shared hosting.

Automatic backup option in case of accidental data loss.

Cons

Limitations in its basic package.

Expensive plans.

SimpleScripts script installer is not that fast.

Waiting time for chat support.

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation of account, the client needs to use any of the given methods: email, online chat or phone. After verifying the ownership of the account, all user subscription data is deleted. The Company provides a 30 – day’s money back guarantee. Cancellation request within this term comes with a refund. Cancellation within three days of opening the account attracts full refund on the part of the user, though add- on costs are excluded. Cancellation request after three and before 30 days guarantee period also comes with a refund which is deducted with costs like: free domain services, dedicated IP fees or Postini. Cancellations after 30 days are done with a pro-rated refund.

Conclusion

For these companies who are aware of their database restrictions, HostMonster is the right pick. With over 18 years of experience, this reputed Company is still going strong and has a strong hold of hosting market. Their services are very reliable and provide unrelenting US-based customer support. Website building tools like Weebly or WordPress hosting are most easily set up. For beginners and novices in web hosting field, HostMonster proves to be worth glancing.

HostMonster Sale

The Company is providing Special Summer Sale on its hosting products with low prices. This offer is for a limited time period only.