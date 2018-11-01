Latest News and Hosting Review ReliableCore

Company Introduction

ReliableCore is a quality hosting services founded in 2012 in Croatia. Their primary focus is to continue offering quality service for clients at very competitive price. They adopt appropriate data collection; processing and storage practices ensure protection against unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration of user confidential data. Technical team and employees who have associated with the processing of information obliged to respect the confidentiality of clients sensitive information.

The company has been ranked as high as 665 099 in the world. Quality and reliable web hosting services provided by the business in UK and US at an affordable price. The company has introduced three payment methods, Bank transfer, PayPal and the Western Union, so a user can quickly pay for the services from all over the world. Their professional in- house support team is available 24/7 and responds to support queries within 2 hours.

ReliableCore Key Features

Company's dedicated servers are customized along with hard drives, port speeds, and bandwidth.

Clients can count on company's data center reliability and gives 100% uptime guarantee.

Their data center have an efficient cooling infrastructure with less possibility of any failure.

Sites load faster, and data travels with less latency including 1000+Gbps directly internet connected.

ReliableCore Shared Hosting

The company offers a variety of packages that increase in size equivalent to the popularity of a website. Through shared hosting, user hosted on the same server as other website and company's technical team manage the server and technology aspects. What the user only needs to do is create their website. It would help in business, blogs, and any other standard website.

Their shared hosting comes with many benefits including, Disk space, Monthly Bandwidth, Unlimited FTP accounts, Email accounts, Domains, and Sub-Domains. On top of that, a user can get free cPanel Migration along with free setup.

ReliableCore Reseller Hosting

Reseller hosting is attractive to people and companies who host their website or just want to make a profit out of selling cPanel shared hosting to others. Reseller hosting is the simplest way to offering cPanel shared hosting to users, particularly for a small web host. Users get their own WHM that allows managing all cPanel shared hosting accounts. Reseller hosting helps in controlling the resources along with reseller discount code on VPS services.

The price of Reseller Hosting package relies on a selection of billing cycle such as, if user select quarterly then get 3% off, selection of Semi-Annually gives 5% off and annually gives 15% off on reselling package. Apart from these discounted rates reseller hosting package also include an unlimited database, email accounts, FTP accounts, Domains and Sub domains, free cPanel and Softaculous Auto Installer.

RealiableCore Virtual Private Servers

Multiple Virtual private servers are running on one physical server. It is entirely independent of each other and treated as a dedicated server by an end user. Their budget Linux Virtual Private Server powered by SolusVM VPS management software platform along with OpenVZ virtualization platform. VPS comes with 100% uptime, DDoS protection, IP addresses, CPU cores, and bandwidth. So if a user finds shared hosting and dedicated servers not enough for hosting, then they can choose Virtual Private Server also.

ReliableCore Dedicated Server

Premium dedicated server offers more flexibility than another server hosting. A dedicated server is completely dedicated just to a user and not sharing anything with anyone. It mostly used by business and individual owners whose website receives a large volume of traffic with stability and high performance. Users who purchase dedicated server need to verify identity by submitting a support ticket with a copy of their legal document. In a case of fail identification within 12 hours after submitting payment, support staff will cancel and refund their order.