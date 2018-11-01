Latest News And Web Hosting Review Syokhost

Syokhost is a leading hosting provider offers variety of feature rich packages. Their hosting package includes large bandwidth, webspace, free script and more. Main objective of this provider is to offer high-quality web hosting services at affordable price. Hosting accounts can be activated instantly and company equipped with licensed Softaculous. Moreover, all hosting now comes with licensed RVSiteBuilder that produces minimum 15 templates new construction for hosting. Apart from this, their hosting features include 30 days money back guarantee, Linux hosting equipped Installatron that facilitates application installed CMS such as Joomla, phpBB, WordPress, Mambo and more. On top of this, CPanel is also provided by the company to control entire website. Customer support is available 24/7 via chat, email or phone.

Syokhost: Company Overview

Syokhost, a web hosting company, offers high quality web hosting services at best affordable low prices in Malaysia for all the sections of the society. Company is having a team of experts in hosting industry who resolve the issues in a user friendly way which are faced by the clients.

Their mission is to develop as popular web hosting company which offers web hosting services at low prices of good quality, without considering the age and type of client, whether starter or professionals. Vision is to offer high quality service and high customer service as Customer satisfaction is there top priority.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

According to the Uptime Report of the company, 99.9 percent server uptime guarantee is provided to clients. It clearly shows that servers are most of the time up results in running of sites for 24*7. Thus it ensures high and top notch performance.

With this, backups of data are also offered as information or data stored on site of clients is quite important and by this it ensures safety and reliability.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting offers five plans and all of them provides several features like Unlimited Emails, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited MySQL Databases, Unlimited Sub Domains, cPanel Control Panel, Backups. Fourth & Fifth plans offers some of the additional features also like Free Domain, over 250 free scripting tools like Softaculous, more than 80 free scripting tools like Installatron, Free Website Builder, Unlimited Domains.

Dedicated Hosting offers WHM Control panel.

Features & Control Panel

Unlimited Emails

Unlimited FTP Accounts

Unlimited MySQL Databases

Unlimited Sub Domains

cPanel Control Panel

Backups

Free DNS Control

Free Domain

RVSite Builder

Over 250 free scripting tools like Softaculous

More than 80 free scripting tools like Installatron

Free Website Builder

Unlimited Domains

WHM Control panel

Forwarding of E-Mails

PHP5 & MySQL5

Support

Company has offered good customer support for all the time. As technical and operational support is required most, so the team of customer care is dedicated for this purpose. They are qualified, experienced, talented and offering their services in a user friendly manner. Prompt and top quality response is delivered to clients so as to satisfy them to a large extent. If client is seeking any info or need advice, staff also offered the same.

Pros

Huge amount of Disk space and Bandwidth

Activation of Accounts within 5 min

Safe and Secured Payment mechanism

High server uptime guarantee

High security & reliability

Cons

Less options of hosting solutions

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

According to the company, if their customers are not satisfied with their service, within 30 days of date of service issued, complete refund of their money is done in the context of web hosting services, except domain. They offer a complete money back guarantee within 30 days on being unsatisfied with services.

But company will not offer this refund policy to those who have violated the terms and conditions of company or policy for which they have established in the subscription period.

Conclusion

A Syokhost, Web hosting company, an experienced and reputed provider, offers Web hosting services to their clients with 99.9 percent uptime and good customer support.