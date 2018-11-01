Latest News and Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Company Introduction – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Key Selling Points

Deep expertise in SAP application management

Certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA® Operations

The company has infrastructure available globally

Data Center

Location: Amsterdam

Tier 3 green data center

Headquarters: Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe.

Partners: SAP, since 2005

Services Offered – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

applications management and hybrid cloud hosting solution provider comprised of managed private cloud hosting infrastructure with enterprise application management services

A range of SAP platform services, including remote Basis support, security services, upgrade and migration services, as well as a full suite of governance, risk and compliance software (ControlPanelGRC®) designed to streamline SAP audit and compliance efforts.

Hosting services: Global cloud hosting platform deployed in Amsterdam, Europe

SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud.

security

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) – ControlPanelGRCÂ® software suite: An industry provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) automation for SAP environments

SAP and SAP HANA implementations: The company is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud, and SAP HANAÂ® Operations

SmartShift´s customer´s SAP Business Suite on HANA and SAP Business Warehouse on HANA implementations.

Disaster Recovery as a Service

SIEM as a service

Customers – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Number of Customers: SAP implementations on a global scale for 200+ of the world´s enterprises

Target Customers

Multinational enterprises implementing SAP instances in proximity to European offices

Businesses requiring an initial site

What for Customers?

Offers highly-flexible tailored solutions to meet unique business and enterprises needs.

A customer-centric high-touch approach that delivers deep technical expertise

Provides scalable, redundant, high availability cloud infrastructure

High-performance, flexible and security to customers most critical systems

Greater operational flexibility

Geographic redundancy

Cost-effective and affordable

The company has a proprietary client-centric business model

Innovative, scalable, highly secure infrastructure and services

Support: 24.7.365.

Latest News – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

(October 24, 2017) Joined the SAP Partner Managed Cloud (PMC) program to offer turnkey, “SAP-as-a-Service” to its customers that are increasingly looking for simplified SAP cloud services and solutions