Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News and Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Latest News and Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Company Introduction – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Key Selling Points

  • Deep expertise in SAP application management
  • Certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA® Operations
  • The company has infrastructure available globally

Data Center

  • Location: Amsterdam
  • Tier 3 green data center

Headquarters: Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe.

Partners: SAP, since 2005

Services Offered – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

  • applications management and hybrid cloud hosting solution provider comprised of managed private cloud hosting infrastructure with enterprise application management services
  • A range of SAP platform services, including remote Basis support, security services, upgrade and migration services, as well as a full suite of governance, risk and compliance software (ControlPanelGRC®) designed to streamline SAP audit and compliance efforts.
  • Hosting services: Global cloud hosting platform deployed in Amsterdam, Europe
  • SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud.
  • security
  • Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) –  ControlPanelGRCÂ® software suite: An industry provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) automation for SAP environments
  • SAP and SAP HANA implementations:  The company is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud, and SAP HANAÂ® Operations
  • SmartShift´s customer´s SAP Business Suite on HANA and SAP Business Warehouse on HANA implementations.
  • Disaster Recovery as a Service
  • SIEM as a service

Customers – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Number of Customers: SAP implementations on a global scale for 200+ of the world´s enterprises

Target Customers

  • Multinational enterprises implementing SAP instances in proximity to European offices
  • Businesses requiring an initial site

What for Customers?

  • Offers highly-flexible tailored solutions to meet unique business and enterprises needs.
  • A customer-centric high-touch approach that delivers deep technical expertise
  • Provides scalable, redundant, high availability cloud infrastructure
  • High-performance, flexible and security to customers most critical systems
  • Greater operational flexibility
  • Geographic redundancy
  • Cost-effective and affordable
  • The company has a proprietary client-centric business model
  • Innovative, scalable, highly secure infrastructure and services

Support: 24.7.365.

Latest News – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

  • (October 24, 2017) Joined the SAP Partner Managed Cloud (PMC) program to offer turnkey, “SAP-as-a-Service” to its customers that are increasingly looking for simplified SAP cloud services and solutions
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: