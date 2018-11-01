Latest News and Hosting Review Symmetrycorp

Hosting Review Symmetrycorp
Company Introduction – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp
Key Selling Points
- Deep expertise in SAP application management
- Certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA® Operations
- The company has infrastructure available globally
Data Center
- Location: Amsterdam
- Tier 3 green data center
Headquarters: Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe.
Partners: SAP, since 2005
Services Offered – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp
- applications management and hybrid cloud hosting solution provider comprised of managed private cloud hosting infrastructure with enterprise application management services
- A range of SAP platform services, including remote Basis support, security services, upgrade and migration services, as well as a full suite of governance, risk and compliance software (ControlPanelGRC®) designed to streamline SAP audit and compliance efforts.
- Hosting services: Global cloud hosting platform deployed in Amsterdam, Europe
- SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud.
- security
- Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) – ControlPanelGRCÂ® software suite: An industry provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) automation for SAP environments
- SAP and SAP HANA implementations: The company is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud, and SAP HANAÂ® Operations
- SmartShift´s customer´s SAP Business Suite on HANA and SAP Business Warehouse on HANA implementations.
- Disaster Recovery as a Service
- SIEM as a service
Customers – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp
Number of Customers: SAP implementations on a global scale for 200+ of the world´s enterprises
Target Customers
- Multinational enterprises implementing SAP instances in proximity to European offices
- Businesses requiring an initial site
What for Customers?
- Offers highly-flexible tailored solutions to meet unique business and enterprises needs.
- A customer-centric high-touch approach that delivers deep technical expertise
- Provides scalable, redundant, high availability cloud infrastructure
- High-performance, flexible and security to customers most critical systems
- Greater operational flexibility
- Geographic redundancy
- Cost-effective and affordable
- The company has a proprietary client-centric business model
- Innovative, scalable, highly secure infrastructure and services
Support: 24.7.365.
Latest News – Hosting Review Symmetrycorp
- (October 24, 2017) Joined the SAP Partner Managed Cloud (PMC) program to offer turnkey, “SAP-as-a-Service” to its customers that are increasingly looking for simplified SAP cloud services and solutions