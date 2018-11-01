Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webfusion.co.uk

Webfusion Overview

Webfusion has won multiple awards for providing excellent hosting services since 1997. They operate their data center in the UK and still continually investing in global infrastructure for power and resilience of network. It is one of the largest web hosts in the industry. Also, the company delivers latest innovations and helps businesses to unlock the full potential of the website. Their technical support is outstanding and ensures optimum level of efficiency. On top of this, webfusion use only quality tools to protect against data theft. Technical staff is available around the clock with instant resolutions. Their hosting services include managed hosting, dedicated servers, and VPS. Moreover, the company has included a variety of features at affordable rates.

With more than one million happy customers of its parent company GX Networks, Webfusion provides the experience, flexibility and support of the enterprise. The group has a couple other hosting companies like Vialtus Solutions, Donhost, 123-reg and Supanames. They provide custom made plans for different types of businesses. Their services include shared hosting, managed dedicated servers, VPS, web hosting, SSL Certificates, domain registration, to name a few. The idea behind simple and less plan foraying is to ensure less confusion in the mind of the customer along with an assurance of its effectiveness for the benefit of business. Their plans are based on competitive pricing and rich features.

Webfusion has won many awards for its performance. It won Intel?s first Server Centre of Exellence award, Best Small Business VPS Provider by Start Your Business Magazine for 2011, ranked 4th in Top 10 UK Hosting Providers 2010, judged Best Hosting Provider 2012 by Start Your Business Magazine and Best Small Business Webhosting for 2009

Webfusion Plans

Managed Dedicate Hosting consists of Windows® Server 2008 R2, Fedora 14, CentOS 6.0, Ubuntu and Debian as OS. Applications included are: Plesk Power Pack, Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, Parallels® Plesk 11, cPanel, MailEnable Pro, Microsoft SQL and add-ons include Kaspersky Anti-virus, Data Backup, MSSQL Administration and Language Packs. Detail is given to Security with Cisco Firewalls and SSL certificates.

Web Hosting consists of three plans: Starter Pro, Home Pro and Business Pro. Around 1 ? 3 websites, 30,000 ? unlimited bandwidth, 5000 MB to unlimited web space, 1 ? unlimited FTP Accounts, 1000 ? unlimited Mail Boxes are provided depending upon the plan selected. Additionally it includes: Serif WebPlus X7, 10 Gigabit Network, eXtend Control Panel, One-Click WordPress Installation and Cloud Technology.

Dedicated Server Hosting comprises of 2 x Intel® Xeon® 6 Core 2.4 GHz, 8 GB ? 128 GB RAM, 2 x 256GB – 2 x 512GB SSD, RAID, 2 x 1TB – 4 x 4TB HDD along with Connection of 100 Mbps – 1Gbps, unmetered bandwidth, SSD Drives, Plesk or cPanel, Dedicated IP Address and a set-up fee of £49.

VPS comprises of five plans: Starter, Community, Business, Developer and Enterprise. It comes with 100 mbit burst bandwidth, 50 GB ? 300 GB disk space, Plesk v11 and 1 GB ? 6 GB RAM.

Webfusion: Features and Control Panel

Unlimited web space with scalability options.

Unlimited bandwidth for any number of site visitors.

User-friendly and easy to manage Webfusion control panel.

ATLAS platform used for cloud technology thereby freeing user from the shackles of one server.

Budget-friendly plans.

Easy installation of photo galleries, forums and CMS along with additional apps.

Webfusion Support

Webfusion provides a comprehensive support structure for its customers through its Support Home tab. Various methods of support provided are: ticket system, asking a question, phone, and email which are present 24/7.

Webfusion Uptime Report

The company assures of 99.9% network connectivity. With the use of latest technology, this figure is not hard to reach. In the event of downtime Webfusion credits one day?s service value for every hour.

Pros

The users are not bound with a contract.

Cons

There is no live chat provision for the customer.

Cancellation Policy

For the purpose of cancelling a user account the respective user needs to contact the company at webfusion.co.uk/support. In the ?Ask a Question? section, a ticket needs to be raised along with stating the reasons of doing so. A 30-days notice is required prior to the billing renewal date

Conclusion

Webfusion originated from GX Networks in 1997 and both have spread their network across United Kingdom. The datacenters are situated in Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester and London, which serves as its headquarters also. The Company is also known to be one of the first web hosting companies in UK and with experience of more than seventeen years, Webfusion has fiddled with all spheres of hosting and its subsidiaries.