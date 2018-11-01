Latest News and Hosting Review LogicWeb

Key Selling Points
- A worldwide tier-1 web hosting provider
Services Offered: shared and managed web hosting services
Headquarters: Edison, New Jersey
Establishment: 2004
Executive
Founder: Chad Abizeid
Target Customers: Small and large companies globally
What for Customers?
- The company provides greater value and performance, security and customer satisfaction.
- Performance: best speed, latency, and uptime
Support
Phone: 866-611-1556
Latest News
- (Aug 14, 2017) Expands cPanel web hosting to accommodate global clients. Added additional locations in the U.S, U.K, and Asia