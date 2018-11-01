Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review LogicWeb

Key Selling Points

  • A worldwide tier-1 web hosting provider

Services Offered: shared and managed web hosting services

Headquarters: Edison, New Jersey

Establishment: 2004

Executive

Founder: Chad Abizeid

Target Customers: Small and large companies globally

What for Customers?

  • The company provides greater value and performance, security and customer satisfaction.
  • Performance: best speed, latency, and uptime

Support

Phone: 866-611-1556

Latest News

  • (Aug 14, 2017) Expands cPanel web hosting to accommodate global clients. Added additional locations in the U.S, U.K, and Asia
