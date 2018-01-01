Motherboard BIOS Password

BIOS – Basic Input/Output Systems: a key component of the boot process. It addresses and maps the various hardware components of the computer system into memory so that the operating system can communicate with it. Without it, the computer would not be able to boot into its operating system. For each hardware components like motherboard, chipsets and processor and version, its custom-designed and works in combination.

It presents a password prompt as soon as the computer gets powered-on.

BIOS Activities

POST (Power-On Self Test)

Extra security layer to protect users from snooping, preventing malicious users from accessing system. Setup single-user password as default setup keys and password of nearly all manufacturers are well known.

Security Issue: BIOS passwords get wiped out by shorting out the CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) battery. The CMOS and Real-Time Clock (RTC) required an electric charge to maintain their settings performed by an onboard battery. As battery ages or taken out, the CMOS settings diminishes and revert to default settings.

In the late 1990s, manufacturers started storing BIOS in flash memory. It does not require the charge and allows an increase in BIOS size. The battery is only needed to maintain the main board RTC settings.

Mac BIOS Password

Firmware prompt once set does not appear each time the computer boots. However, a user to configure to ask PC's BIOS password each time when the computer boots using the recovery console.

Mac uses FileVault full disk encryption to protect data that protects anybody from booting to the recovery console via anything that isn't the primary boot disk.

Application list of Finder -> Utilities -> Open Terminal

Type the following command:

sudo /usr/sbin/firmwarepasswd -setmode full

Provide Mac OS login password and then firmware password, afterward reboot the machine.

sudo /usr/sbin/firmwarepasswd -setmode

Prompt for boot password, with standard firmware password, that blocks unauthorized booting

Specific Keys to Enter BIOS

OEM/Brands Key to Enter BIOS or Boot into BIOS/UEFI Devices/Models

ACER DEL key or F2 Key Aspire, Predator, Spin, Swift, Extensa, Ferrari, Power, Altos, TravelMate

ASUS Delete key A-Series

ASUS F2 key or Esc B-Series, ROG-Series, Q-Series, VivoBook, Zen AiO, ZenBook

COMPAQ F10 key Presario, Prolinea, Deskpro, Systempro, Portable

DELL F2 key XPS, Dimension, Inspiron, Latitude, OptiPlex, Precision, Alienware, Vostro

HP ESC key or F10 key or F11 key EliteBook, ProBook, Pro, OMEN, ENVY, TouchSmart, Vectra, OmniBook, Tablet, Stream, ZBook

HP PAVILLION F1 key Pavilion

LENOVO F1 key or F2 key ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, Legion, 3000 Series, N Series, ThinkCentre, ThinkStation

SAMSUNG F2 key Odyssey, Notebook 5/7/9, ArtPC PULSE, Series ‘x’ laptops

SAMSUNG ULTRABOOK F10 key Ultrabook

SONY F1 key or F2 key or F3 key PCG-Series, VGN-Series

SONY VAIO ASSIST BUTTON VAIO

TOSHIBA F1 key or ESC key Portégé, Satellite, Tecra, Equium

TOSHIBA EQUIUM F12 key Equium