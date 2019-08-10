Virtual dedicated hosting

Virtualization technology converts one physical server into multiple virtual machines by using virtualization software. Each virtual server runs its operating system and rebooted independently.

There is no physical partition, but virtual or software partition. Each user is given more privacy and security and gets advantages of dedicated hosting but at low prices.

VPS Hosting Features

Isolated stand-alone server : It can have its processes, IP addresses, port numbers, tables, own versions of system configuration files, system libraries. For ex: – Multiple versions of Linux can reside on the same physical server.

: It can have its processes, IP addresses, port numbers, tables, own versions of system configuration files, system libraries. For ex: – Multiple versions of Linux can reside on the same physical server. The quality of Service : It has some standard and uniqueness which includes CPU disk space, Guarantees on disk I/O, network I/O, Memory-user and Kernel.

: It has some standard and uniqueness which includes CPU disk space, Guarantees on disk I/O, network I/O, Memory-user and Kernel. VPS is not a Virtual Machine : VPS runs only on the same OS as root OS. For ex- Linux on Linux. It gives 100 times better efficiency and some dynamic changes for traffic control.

: VPS runs only on the same OS as root OS. For ex- Linux on Linux. It gives 100 times better efficiency and some dynamic changes for traffic control. Mass Management: User can create application and OS templates. All the requests can be grouped together for the updates to specific systems. It improves system uptime and security.

Benefits

There are numerous benefits of VPS which are as follows:

Zero Worries : User need not worry about speed, updates, performance, infrastructure as well as backups, as the maintenance of the server is done by VPS provider.

: User need not worry about speed, updates, performance, infrastructure as well as backups, as the maintenance of the server is done by VPS provider. Safety : User get an IP address, and mail server in VPS hosting that prevents from bounced emails due to spamming activities.

: User get an IP address, and mail server in VPS hosting that prevents from bounced emails due to spamming activities. Isolation : With the use of own resources and OS, one user gets completely isolated from another user.

: With the use of own resources and OS, one user gets completely isolated from another user. Cost effectiveness : It provides freedom to a user associated with owning his machine like a dedicated server at considerably low prices.

: It provides freedom to a user associated with owning his machine like a dedicated server at considerably low prices. Scalability and Customization: Data is hosted on scalable servers so that user can customize with website traffic.

Limitations

The only limitation is that user gets lesser resources than a dedicated server. A user may be receiving his portion in the server hardware, but resources are less as compared to dedicated hosting.

Who should move to VPS?

High website traffic, and therefore speed is needed.

Full or semi-managed hosting support is there.

There are advanced security features, monitoring, and backups.

It fulfills the online SEO aspects of a website by fast loading pages, dedicated IPs, and private name servers.

Virtual Dedicated Server runs in groups in a virtual environment. The user has full control over the hosted website. In this hosting CPU and RAM are virtualized. To use this hosting one should have the technical knowledge to manage the server on which website is hosting.