Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostMight

Hostmight.com : Company Overview

Hostmight is a worldwide web hosting service provider of domain registration, shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS management and dedicated server. It is basically a Dhaka, Bangladesh based web hosting service provider. It is one of the Bangladesh`s quickest providers of web hosting solutions. It was founded in 2010 by Md. Jobair Alam. It is with a mission & that is to render excellence in all levels of services to its customers. It wants to be a global leader in providing world-class facilities with the greatest level of uptime. It furnishes a kind of customer support to reach continually for delivering complete customer satisfaction with all hosting services. With trusted security it also provides latest hardware and software firewalls to protect its infrastructure.

Reliability & performance

Its exceptional commitment to work, peers, and the company of a customer, make it a great performer. Service to its customers is their top priority. Their unique relationship with its customer is something that made them exist. They will do their best to furnish the highest dedication & because of their continuous efforts, they made themselves trustworthy. Their data centres ensure unanimous reliability for customer`s websites, applications, and services.

Hosting plans

It deals in various hosting services, these are fastest shared hosting which is most easy & of lowest price in all web hosting services it provides. Next is shared web hosting service which is affordable and flexible & is quite useful for any small to medium size website to host. Another hosting plan it renders is reseller hosting with it a person can host multiple sites under one account & with separate control panels. Next one is VPS hosting which gives additional power than traditional hosting.

Control panel & features

Control panel is a featured web hosting control panel system that allows a customer to have full control over his server`s most of the aspects and features quite easily. With it Hostmight.com renders 99.9% server uptime with a guarantee of 99.9% network uptime. In any case of a month they fail to meet this guarantee then a HostMight customer is eligible for a credit on their current hosting account. Every web hosting services are at zero setup fees & with super fast and reliable hosting. With it free website backup & 99.9% uptime guarantee is like a bonus to its customers.

Support

Hostmight.com gives its full support to the customer 24/7/365. It renders support through various means like helpline, emails or tickets. Through its US-based data centre it renders world class support & services to its customers.

Pros & cons

With its unanimous services to its customers & recommendation by its customers, makes it a automatic choice for a person.

After a close observation, it seems like a good choice for web hosting.

Refund policy

There is a policy of refunding within 30 days of time period. If a customer realizes after 30 days that it was not a good choice for him then there is nothing, he can do.

Conclusion

It is a Bangladesh based web hosting provider & according to their best newspaper survey, it is the fastest, easy to use, trustworthy & a web hosting service with complete package at low & affordable price. It is a secured & an automatic choice for its customers as well as for others who want to host a website.