Latest News And Web Hosting Review Namespro.ca

Namespro is a Canadian owned domain provider, offers dependable and trustworthy domain services at exceptional value, since 2003. Services offered by the company includes Web Hosting- Linux shared hosting features unlimited resources and powerful tools, Windows hosting come with disk space, bandwidth and 30-day money back guarantee, dedicated email hosting protected by spam filtering and virus scanning and DNS hosting. Apart from services, Namespro hosting features include 99.9% uptime guarantee, redundant network, cPanel, free setup, one-click installation; host multiple domains, money back policy, automatic backup, installation of WordPress, phpBB, Joomla and other applications in just a few minutes and many more.

Namespro.ca: Company Overview

Namespro.ca is a hosting company located in Canada. This hosting company began operating in 2003 and has been offering good quality hosting since then. Namespro.ca hosting company handles all its hosting operations from data centers located in Canada. This company offers e-mail hosting, DNS hosting services and web hosting services to their clients.

Performance/ Reliability and uptime report

Namespro.ca hosting offers very reliable hosting services to their clients. They offer excellent hosting performance from their state of the art data centers. The high performance servers used by the company ensure the speed and good performance of their services. This web host offers a 99.9% uptime guarantee thus reliable services.

Hosting Plans

Namespro.ca offers clients web hosting services and e-mail hosting services.

The web hosting from this company operates in 4hosting plans: value plan, standard hosting plan, professional hosting plan and the premium hosting plan. Some of the features common to all the plans are among others a 30 day money back guarantee, 24/7 customer and technical support, mailbox aliases, 99.9% network uptime guarantee, auto responders, POP/SMTP, IMAP e-mail accounts, Windows OS, IIS web server along with many others.

E-mail hosting from the company operates in 5 plans: 1 mailbox package, 5GB package, 10GB package, 20GB package and the 50GB package. Standard features of all these hosting plans include mailbox aliases, auto responders, POP/SMTP, IMAP e-mail accounts, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, 24/7 customer and technical support, Windows OS, IIS web server, an instant set up and a 30 day money back guarantee among others.

Features and control panel

The hosting services from this company come with a variety of hosting features. Some of these features of this company’s hosting are: Word Press, Joomla, Zencart, Drupal, phpBB, XOOPS, mail box aliases, auto responders, POP/SMTP, IMAP e-mail accounts, raw log file access, ASP, ASP.NET, PHP, virus scanning, e-mail forwarding, Spam filtering along with many other features. Other features included in their hosting are Perl, python, CGI, Tomcat/JSP, Flash, JavaScript, MS-SQL, MySQL, Awstats, Windows OS, IIS web server, Webalizer, 99.9% network uptime guarantee, more than 250 apps, a 30 day back guarantee among others.

The hosting services from Namespro.ca use the industry renowned Plesk control panel.

Pros

Namespro.ca Company offers their clients feature-rich hosting services.

This hosting company gives their clients a 30-day money back guarantee.

Cons

This hosting company offers hosting services limited to e-mail hosting and web hosting.

Cancellation/Refund policy

This hosting company offers their clients a 30-day money back guarantee. Clients can therefore request for a refund before 30 days elapse.

Support

The customer and technical support teams at the company are available 24/7 to cater to clients’ needs. The customer care desk is reachable via phone, e-mail and live chat. Clients can also access the company’s ticketing system and knowledgebase for further support.

Coupons

Namespro.ca currently has a promotion for their clients with the promo code NPtransferspecial. With this offer, clients enjoy domain transfer from the company starting from only $9.88 per domain.

Conclusion

Namespro.ca is a reliable web hosting provider with round the clock technical and customer support. Moreover, their hosting offers excellent performance and speedy hosting services.

Namespro.ca hosting company offers their clients’ reliable and speedy hosting services. However, they lack variety since their hosting is limited to web hosting and e-mail hosting services only. They offer up to 99.9% guaranteed network uptime.