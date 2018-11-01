Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webcity AU

Webcity: Company Overview

Foundation of Webcity is the brainchild of experts in the field of web hosting. And the popularity of this company is the result of the reviews of its satisfied customers. Webcity provides its customers with an array of plans in extremely competitive prices. Their service offering includes web hosting, web design, web marketing services business website hosting, and domain registration services. Its focus is on medium and small business.

Webcity Plans

Virtual Private Server hosting provides Linux OS with 1 vCPU, 512MB RAM, 10GB SSD storage (raid10), 30GB traffic with 8am – 8pm Phone Support

VPS Basic plan provides Linux and Windows option and comes with 2 vCPU, 2GB RAM, 40GB SSD storage (raid10), 75GB traffic with 24/7 Phone Support. VPS Plus comes with 3 vCPU, 3GB RAM,60GB SSD storage (raid10) and 150GB traffic.

Reseller Hosting Plan comprises of Multi Basic plan with up to 25 accounts, 25GB SSD storage (RAID10), Unlimited traffic, Unlimited mailboxes and Unlimited MySQL databases.

Multi Plus provides up to 50 accounts with 50GB SSD storage (RAID10) and Multi Pro up to 100 accounts and 100GB SSD storage (RAID10).

Starter Basic plan comprises of High Availability Servers, 1GB storage space, 10GB traffic, 2 mailboxes, 1 MySQL database and Starter Plus gives 10GB storage space, 25GB traffic, 20 mailboxes and 5 MySQL databases.

Cloud Starter package has unlimited bandwidth, 50 GB disk space, five e-mail accounts, spam and virus filtering, and PERL 7, PHP, with MySQL support. Usage of Lite Speed Web Server technology is done and uptime provided is 99.5%. Cloud Pro package provides unlimited bandwidth, disk space, and e-mail. Cloud Server EX includes a customizable firewall and is competitively priced.

Features and Control Panel

SpamExperts email filtering is provided in all plans.

Very Fast Servers: run on high speed multi core Dell blade servers on massive uncongested links.

Fast Intel 8 core CPUs powered.

SSD Storage and LiteSpeed Web Server

PHP version selector.

1 Click Install Software

24/7 Instant Setup & Immediate Activation

Ultra High Tech Infrastructure: accounts are saved on the latest spec blade servers, data is stored on high speed SANs.

Webcity Support

Complete support is provided to the clients for their domain naming and hosting needs. Support is provided by mail and phone. Exclusive expert advice is available for a time based fee to solve issues related with: debugging scripts and configuring/installing 3rd party software.

Pros

Exclusive Expert Advice solves most of the customer?s issues.

Very strong support base for all types of customers.

Very cheap prices as compared to other providers

Cons

Expert Advice is priced.

No live support is provided.

No extra add-ons and features with marketing support provided.

Webcity Cancellation Policy

Fees are refunded in full except in the case where an SSL certificate has been issued. Hosting fees charged are refundable for up to 30 days from the date of the order.

Conclusion

Webcity is one of the largest web hosting providers in Australia with datacenters in southern part. With response time of 2 hours which is one of the best in the industry and efficient server, Webcity is a recommended one-stop destination for small and medium businesses for its reliability and affordability.