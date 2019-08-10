WordPress XSS Vulnerability in Plugins

ASEOHosting has cautioned for XSS Vulnerability

In Dozens Of WordPress Plugins for WordPress Users

ASEOHosting has given warning to WordPress users to update outdated plugins. The vulnerability which is discovered recently is capable to allow Cross Site Scripting attacks found in at least dozens of WordPress plugins including Jetpack, Yoast's WordPress SEO plug-in, Easy Digital Downloads and Gravity Forms.

Joost de Valk which is the creator of WordPress SEO plugin has firstly reported a vulnerability. Misuse of two WordPress functions results in a vulnerability. These functions have a certification which attracts developers to consider that created URL's would be free, which allows a hacker to store malicious code into an installation of WordPress. After URL lining with malicious code and embedded into the web page, users who are logged in could be entered by clicking on the link. As a result, a code will run on a WordPress site.