WordPress XSS Vulnerability in Plugins

ASEOHosting has cautioned for XSS Vulnerability
In Dozens Of WordPress Plugins for WordPress Users
The difficulty of this vulnerability is to upgrade all outdated plug-ins. Most of the cases have problems regarding WordPress automatic upgrades, but several developers including Joost de Valk have decided that updates cannot be applied automatically and users of WordPress will have a possibility of deactivated automatic updates. A best possible way is immediately applied all outstanding WordPress plug-in.
In many small businesses, WordPress provides the face and front door of the company to outside world. The most important thing in a website is blogging, easy to access, use and affordable. These benefits also hit security of WordPress as hackers are taking advantage of third-party plug-ins.
FBI has issued a public service announcement which has the detail of WordPress vulnerabilities being destroyed by ISIS hackers in an aspect of websites. FBI stated that they are more expensive in reference to business revenue and technical services which are used to repair infected computer systems. Recently kiwi company WP NET has added new customers and many of whom have faced hacking of their WordPress website elsewhere. It is due to the improper configuration of plug-ins which are outdated in security point of view.
WPNET business is handling updated related to WordPress for clients while deploying many security marking for plugins and also regular scan all sites with Sucuri SiteCheck. There is also a facility of automated backups. A user also comforts for basic queries that can be easily handled by the host.
Kiwi Company WPNET is hosting only WordPress which has more scope of security with the help of managed firewalls and configuration of malware scanning. The company is providing service to scan infected websites and more on to WP NET. Managed WordPress Hosting is providing many hosting services like PHP, Apache, and MySQL which helps to maintain content management system.