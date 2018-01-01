Latest News And Web Hosting Review InmotionHosting

Hosting Review InmotionHosting

Popular provider for self-hosted business websites.

Establishment: 2001

Data Center: Green Data Center in Los Angeles

Shared, Reseller, VPS & Dedicated Hosting

Domain registration and Web Hosting

Other Services Offered:

website transfers, Ruby hosting, Postgres hosting, SSH hosting and Ruby hosting

E-commerce Hosting Plan

1-click e-commerce application installation which includes: OpenCart, Prestashop, Magento, Woocommerce and more.

Hosting Features

Corero DDoS protection to stop brute force attacks

WHMCS billing software

Patchman malware protection and removal to protect from malicious software and quarantine suspected

SSD storage

RAID-6 data protection

For Resellers

Free eNom account for domain registration, transfer, SSL registration

WHMCS billing software to automatically send invoices, collect payments (with taxes) and keep track of current customers

White label product

Target Customers: SME's

What for Customers?

Reliable, secure and fast web hosting with exceptional performance.

Offers a variety of hosting plans according to customer website needs.

Business-Grade Web Hosting Solution with High Performance

More Storage, Bandwidth, and RAM compared to other web hosts

Dedicated, shared and VPS plans for sites of any size

Restore and backup tools for websites

Choice of Drupal, WordPress, and Joomla

cPanel feature for managing web hosting account

Zero downtime delivers instant recovery in case of server failure.

Servers monitored 24.7 for continuous performance and optimization

Cost-effective, fully redundant and speedy Hosting services on latest technology

The company offers Max Speed Zones

Support: 24.7.365

Money Back Guarantee: 90-day

Uptime: 99.99%