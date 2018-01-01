Latest News And Web Hosting Review InmotionHosting

Ananova

Hosting Review InmotionHosting

About Company – Hosting Review InmotionHosting

Popular provider for self-hosted business websites.

Establishment: 2001

Data Center: Green Data Center in Los Angeles

Services Offered – Hosting Review InmotionHosting

Shared, Reseller, VPS & Dedicated Hosting

Domain registration and Web Hosting

Other Services Offered:

website transfers, Ruby hosting, Postgres hosting, SSH hosting and Ruby hosting

E-commerce Hosting Plan
1-click e-commerce application installation which includes: OpenCart, Prestashop, Magento, Woocommerce and more.

Hosting Features

  • Corero DDoS protection to stop brute force attacks
  • WHMCS billing software
  • Patchman malware protection and removal to protect from malicious software and quarantine suspected
  • SSD storage
  • RAID-6 data protection

For Resellers

  • Free eNom account for domain registration, transfer, SSL registration
  • WHMCS billing software to automatically send invoices, collect payments (with taxes) and keep track of current customers
  • White label product

Customers- Hosting Review InmotionHosting

Target Customers: SME's

What for Customers?

  • Reliable, secure and fast web hosting with exceptional performance.
  • Offers a variety of hosting plans according to customer website needs.
  • Business-Grade Web Hosting Solution with High Performance
  • More Storage, Bandwidth, and RAM compared to other web hosts
  • Dedicated, shared and VPS plans for sites of any size
  • Restore and backup tools for websites
  • Choice of Drupal, WordPress, and Joomla
  • cPanel feature for managing web hosting account
  • Zero downtime delivers instant recovery in case of server failure.
  • Servers monitored 24.7 for continuous performance and optimization
  • Cost-effective, fully redundant and speedy Hosting services on latest technology
  • The company offers Max Speed Zones

Support: 24.7.365

Money Back Guarantee: 90-day

Uptime: 99.99%

