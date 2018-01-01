Latest News And Web Hosting Review InmotionHosting

Hosting Review InmotionHosting
About Company – Hosting Review InmotionHosting
Popular provider for self-hosted business websites.
Establishment: 2001
Data Center: Green Data Center in Los Angeles
Services Offered – Hosting Review InmotionHosting
Shared, Reseller, VPS & Dedicated Hosting
Domain registration and Web Hosting
Other Services Offered:
website transfers, Ruby hosting, Postgres hosting, SSH hosting and Ruby hosting
E-commerce Hosting Plan
1-click e-commerce application installation which includes: OpenCart, Prestashop, Magento, Woocommerce and more.
Hosting Features
- Corero DDoS protection to stop brute force attacks
- WHMCS billing software
- Patchman malware protection and removal to protect from malicious software and quarantine suspected
- SSD storage
- RAID-6 data protection
For Resellers
- Free eNom account for domain registration, transfer, SSL registration
- WHMCS billing software to automatically send invoices, collect payments (with taxes) and keep track of current customers
- White label product
Customers- Hosting Review InmotionHosting
Target Customers: SME's
What for Customers?
- Reliable, secure and fast web hosting with exceptional performance.
- Offers a variety of hosting plans according to customer website needs.
- Business-Grade Web Hosting Solution with High Performance
- More Storage, Bandwidth, and RAM compared to other web hosts
- Dedicated, shared and VPS plans for sites of any size
- Restore and backup tools for websites
- Choice of Drupal, WordPress, and Joomla
- cPanel feature for managing web hosting account
- Zero downtime delivers instant recovery in case of server failure.
- Servers monitored 24.7 for continuous performance and optimization
- Cost-effective, fully redundant and speedy Hosting services on latest technology
- The company offers Max Speed Zones
Support: 24.7.365
Money Back Guarantee: 90-day
Uptime: 99.99%