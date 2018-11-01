Latest News And Web Hosting Review Arvixe

Hosting Review Arvixe

About Company – Hosting Review Arvixe

Arvixe.com has been providing web hosting services since 2003. Their hosting solutions are reliable and affordable for families, bloggers, designers and developers. Currently, the company is serving more than thousands of customers globally. Apart from this, they have a range of hosting plans including VPS, shared, cloud, business, reseller and dedicated hosting plans. With their plan packages get unlimited email accounts, disk space, and data transfer. Besides, Arvixe also offers online store, free domain, and site builder as well. On top of this, the company has introduced a range of excellent features such as user-friendly control panel, 24/7 technical support, Linux and Windows hosting platform, website building tools, 60 days money back guarantee and more.

Headquarters: San Luis Obispo, CA

Establishment: 2003

Data Center

Multiple SAS 70 Type II Certified data centers located in Dallas and Houston

Redundant in power to servers and heating, ventilation and air conditioning

Customers: Individuals, SME's, Enterprises

What for Customers?

High-quality, reliable and affordable hosting services

Arvixe.com: Company Overview

Services Offered: Shared Hosting, Linux Hosting, ASP.Net Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Ecommerce Hosting, Committed hosting, Business Hosting, Blog Hosting, CMS Hosting, Shopping lug Hosting, Meeting Hosting, Video Sharing, Software Hosting, Social Network Hosting

Headquarters: San Luis Obispo, CA

Arvixe.com has started to provide web hosting over the Internet since 2003. It offers affordable and friendly services for bloggers, developers, designers and families. Arvixe.com has hundreds of thousands of customers. Moreover, it is still growing fast with over 4,000 new customers increasing every month.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Arvixe has achieved 99.9% % uptime last week. With 26 existing domains were deleted, 538 domains were transferred away, 10 new domains were registered with Arvixe and 12 domains were transferred to Arvixe from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Arvixe has 58.77% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Arvixe.com has various plans with different price. It has Shared Hosting Plans, Cloud Hosting Plans, VPS Hosting Plans and Dedicated Hosting Plans. It has reseller hosting plans and business hosting plans too. It offers unlimited disk space, data transfer and email accounts. It provides free facility of domain, site builder and online store. It has reasonable and affordable plans.

Features and Control Panel

Arvixe website offers full range of web hosting services that starts from domain name registration to low cost personal hosting plans to free website builder with Linux hosting and asp .net hosting. It offers various plans for web designers and small businesses that are useful for them.

It has easy control panel. After you log in, you will be able to see a small Orange simple control panel which is both functional and attractive. It allows you to switch between the two looks from CPanel`s main page. Technical Support

It has US-based customer service and technical support representatives. They resolve your issue as quickly as possible at any time. Arvixe.com has secure, fast and reliable Helpdesk and Customer Support Hosting. It provides 24/7 technical support with its dedicated team. It offers technical support through phone, email or live chat. You can use any of the way and you will be able to experience the true meaning of customer service. Customer satisfaction is the foremost priority for this company.

Pros

Arvixe.com has lots of pros, some of the major pros are – Unlimited monthly data transfers, capable website building tools, email and domains. It has both Linux- and Windows-based servers with wide range of hosting plans.

Cons

Arvixe.com cons are – Phone support needs some improvement and managed WordPress hosts only has six domains.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you want to cancel your account because of any reason, then company offers you the facility to cancel your account it at any time within first 60 days of your service. The company will provide you a full refund without asking any question.

Conclusion:

If you have a need of website design then you do not need to look further than Arvixe. It is a budget-friendly and feature-packed Web hosting service.

There is not any doubt that Arvixe is an excellent web hosting company. It is a good choice for individuals as well as for businesses. This web host not only offers affordable price but also rich features as compare to its competitors. Moreover, it also guarantees excellent hosting performance with effective customer support. As it is providing 60 days money back guarantee so there is nothing to worry. You can once try and check it that it will able to fulfill your requirement or not