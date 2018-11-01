Latest News And Web Hosting Review Servage.net

Servage.net: Company Overview

Servage.net is popular and financial independent hosting company, founded in 1998. The company has established with a goal to assist customers with up to date advanced technologies. Currently, Servage is hosting 160382 websites around the world. Their platform is new and reliable as compared to a traditional platform. Their all system includes redundant setups, servers are monitored all the time and replacement is available in case of server failure. For customer satisfaction, the company treats them with respect and their technical staff is available 24/7 to resolve their issues as quickly as possible. On top of this, their hosting features include disk space, unlimited bandwidth, email accounts and domain transfer. Their powerful clustered servers come with RAID protected hard drives, RAM, Intel multicore processors.

Reliability and Uptime Report

With Servage.net Downtime is not an issue. If one server should fails then automatically it is replaced by another cluster node. If you compare it to traditional platforms then you will find that this clustered platform had revolutionized the way web hosting works. It is one of the most technically advanced and reliable platform that is available in today’s scenario. Its datacenter offers maximum uptime so that it can guarantee for 99.98% uptime with virtual server.

Plan and Pricing

Servage.net offers the facility of working with different domains. The prices are different for different domains. It offers the facility in cheapest price. The domains that it includes are- .club, .us, .be, .nl, .com, .info, .biz, .eu, .org, .net, .name and many more. There are lots of top-level domains from where you can choose any, as per your need.

Features and Control Panel

Servage.net offers various features of Technical aspect, Web features, Email features and many more. Its technical features are – Powerful Clustered Servers, IPv6 support, 24/7 Server Monitoring, Major Bandwidth Providers, Host Unlimited Websites, Secure Server (SSL) included, Linux Operating System.

Web features are – PHP v 4.4, 5.2, 5.3 & 5.4, XML Support, SSI Support, Zend Optimizer, phpMyAdmin, Ruby on Rails, FTP Access, GD Support, mod_rewrite Enabled, Python CGI Support, Webbuilder Software Included, ionCube Loader, Unlimited Transfer, Wildcard domains, Hotlink Protection, 1000 MySQL Databases, Adobe Flash, Private CGI-BIN, EXIF Support in PHP, ImageMagick Support, Password Protected Directories, FTPS (Encrypted FTP), WAP Enabled, CGI/Perl, Python WSGI Support, CURL Enabled, Netpbm Support, Full .ht access Support.

Email Features are- SMTP Server, E-Mail forwarders, Virus Filtering, Unlimited Auto Responders, Catch-All Mailbox, Online Mail Access, Spam & Virus Filtering, Unlimited Newsletters, Server Site Mail filtering.

Its control panel is very fast with lots of rich feature. It has developed many exciting features that will not find anywhere else.

Technical Support

Speed, Cluster reliability and customer services are the three foremost keywords for Servage.net. Every single employee of this organization understands this and works for customer satisfaction. The company believes satisfied customers are the only key for long term success. It provides round the clock tech support. It has highly educated and experienced tech staff.

Pros

It is Award Winning Hosting with best technology and support. It provides spam free Email. It provides good speed with 750 GB Web Space and Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited IMAP/POP3 Mailboxes and many more.

Cons

It has lack of decent statistics tools and less reliable too.

Conclusion:

Servage.net is cost efficient hosting service, with guaranteed resources and full root access. It is modern hosting service, which has many unique features. Yes, it has some cons but company is working on them to remove them.