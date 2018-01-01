Latest News And Website Security Solution Provider Quttera

Website Security Solution Provider Quttera
Services Offered
ThreatSign – Website Anti-Malware Platform
- The company offers it as security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and an on-premise website anti-malware solution
- Fully-managed environment: The service run in a distributed cloud environment and deployed on a private or hybrid enterprise cloud
- Internal Server-Side (FTP/ sFTP) malware monitoring. It quickly removes malware and blacklisting.
- External Monitoring (HTTP/ HTTPS) – Client Side malware scanning
- Scalable bulk scanning
- Uptime monitoring to alert upon down/uptime of website
- DNS/ IP monitoring to track DNS attacks
- Blacklisting removal: Enable organizations to secure their website portfolios. Hence, establish effective cyber risk management.
- Furthermore, provides improvements to existing website security features.
- Security analytics and metrics: Provides professional reports including email alerts and history
ThreatSign Benefits
- Efficient and cost-effective malware solutions for websites
ThreatSign Technology
- Uses a combination of threat intelligence gathered from millions of websites and URLs scanned daily all over the world
- It uses patented malware scanning algorithms and proprietary malware removal frameworks.
Executive
CTO & co-founder: Michael Novofastovsky
Target Customers
- enterprise-level website security to web hosting providers, managed service providers, IT solution providers, and the SMB market
- Website of any size and complexity: supports sites created on any Content Management System (CMS) and hosted on any web hosting platform
What for Customers?
- Provides hacking remediation support
Support: 24.7.365 by security experts and an incident response team