An excellent choice for applications that run in containers
- Open-source
- It allows the simplistic capability of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). It's default features are flexible and aligned with the PaaS systems, which include deployment, logging, and scaling.
- Enhanced performance and functionality: build arena of components and solid fundamental tools that improve the process of scaling, deploying, managing several different programs, and for creating different developer platforms.
- portable among providers
- Intricate Automation as needed by Impromptu orchestration
- Declarative configuration: Using labels, users can organize and optimize resources as per desire. Furthermore, they can embed different resources with custom information
- platform with micro-services
- portable cloud
- extensible
- Container-centric management environment: Effectively manages networking, computing capabilities, and extensive infrastructure for storage for a diverse user-friendly multitude of workloads. The workloads include stateful, stateless, and those designed for complex data.
- The plane of control developed on the exact APIs that remain accessible to users. The users can also write and develop controllers, including schedules that can be targeted by the command-line application.