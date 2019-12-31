An excellent choice for applications that run in containers

Open-source

It allows the simplistic capability of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). It's default features are flexible and aligned with the PaaS systems, which include deployment, logging, and scaling.

Enhanced performance and functionality: build arena of components and solid fundamental tools that improve the process of scaling, deploying, managing several different programs, and for creating different developer platforms.

portable among providers

Intricate Automation as needed by Impromptu orchestration

Declarative configuration: Using labels, users can organize and optimize resources as per desire. Furthermore, they can embed different resources with custom information

platform with micro-services

portable cloud

extensible

Container-centric management environment: Effectively manages networking, computing capabilities, and extensive infrastructure for storage for a diverse user-friendly multitude of workloads. The workloads include stateful, stateless, and those designed for complex data.