To select the right web host is an important aspect in lowering your web hosting costs. To find a right web host is not a difficult task but it's a very time consuming task. There are few things in mind while exploring and when deciding to form a partnership with the host. Below are few things to consider which directly attribute to final cost:
- Disk Space Knowing how much web space your web site needs and compensating for a bit extra, for growth.
- Bandwidth Figure out how much bandwidth (data transfer) your web site uses. As above, ensure you get more bandwidth than your site uses.
- Block buying Ask the web host if they have \'block buying\' facilities for purchasing projected extra disk space or bandwidth. But, be careful, if your web site needs only 2 GB extra bandwidth, you may have to buy an extra package in blocks of 5GB bandwidth; in this case, look for the host which will allow you to purchase extra disk space and bandwidth allowance as per your needs, this is crucial to cost savings.
- Number of web sites if you have more than one web site, sign up an account with a web host who provides multiple domains hosted on one account; this will work out a lot cheaper than an account per website.
- Applications and databases Ensure that all the applications your web site uses are supported within the chosen account type. Find out if there are any extra fees for particular applications or associated database support
- Mail Server Emails are the lifeblood of your online business. Ensure that you get a sufficient number of email addresses with your own domain name these are necessary for other email features like forwarders, and auto responders, etc. There is no need to pay an extra fee for use of a mail server as many hosts offer this service now for free, within the hosting plan.
- Avoid long-term contracts Many web hosts offer huge discounts on yearly or half yearly payments in advance, this may appear a good way to go, but note how long you are locked in. Paying on a monthly basis obviously has its benefits. If there are concerns with your service encouraging you to seek a new host elsewhere, you may lose out on many months of hosting fees when breaking a yearly or half-yearly contract; but, if the necessity arises, a loss of only a few days to close a troublesome account, is preferable.
Savings are mostly a matter of common sense, but in this industry of high technology most people forget this rule and try to look for the best, most efficient and most expensive technical programs and software to save them a buck or two. As in most businesses good cost effective groundwork is the best start to cutting costs.