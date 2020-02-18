No business can ever think of losing customers just because their team lacks effective communication skills, emotional intelligence, and how to deal with customers. In big stores and malls, a customer gets a welcome greet from sales team members who look attractive. His/her body language and communication skills can captivate the people, thus leaving a must buy impact. In some people, this soft-skill is god gifted while others learn in schools where, their body language, voice inflection, and the emotional display is sharpened, thus improving their sales skills.

Mostly customers deal with the sales team; hence most of the people of the group become popular among the customers. They possess high potential to convince and influence people with their calm, excellent, enthusiastic and passionate communication skills.

The online world is entirely different, and the sales are more complicated. The sales person's physical appearance not felt to the customer, but the virtual image does the trick and makes an impact. The salespeople need exceptional communication skills to make them feel to the customers, that are around them. Thus make customers feel comfortable, connect with them, understand, and put themselves in their situation.

The way executives communicate leaves a favorable impact on the company's reputation. People buy products or services when they trust. The words conveyed to them are taken as a promise. If a sales member appears to be pretending or exposed as lying or doing fraud, the customer gets lost forever. Hence, the salespeople must adhere to company policies, business ethics while getting involved in bargaining. The salespeople make a connection with customers, which becomes so strong bonding that often, customers start sharing their experiences and feedback. A quiet, observant, not-interrupting, asking questions at the right times without getting distracted can gather a lot of information about a customer, which could help in sales and resales.