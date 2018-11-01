Ananova

Latest News And Hosting Review CertaHosting

Key Selling Points

  • The leading UK-based web hosting provider.

Services Offered

  • Cloud Hosting, for Windows and Linux OS
  • E-mail hosting: Mail solutions for professional and reliable email communications
  • Domain Services: Top-Level SEO-domain at an affordable cost.

UK cPanel Hosting

Headquarter: Ocean Telecom’s new 1700 sqft office on Oswestry’s Mile Oak Industrial Estate

Support: 24.7.365. Excellent customer services by a dedicated specialist team.

Target Customers: Business Clients, freelancers, and bloggers to mid-length corporations

What for customers?

  • The hosting packages embraced with new technology delivering remarkable speed and quality services.
  • The plans come with control panel and PCI compliance designed to meet the specified requirements.
  • The company provides help in migrating site without downtime or disruption.
