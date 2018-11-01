Latest News And Hosting Review CertaHosting

Key Selling Points
- The leading UK-based web hosting provider.
Services Offered
- Cloud Hosting, for Windows and Linux OS
- E-mail hosting: Mail solutions for professional and reliable email communications
- Domain Services: Top-Level SEO-domain at an affordable cost.
UK cPanel Hosting
Headquarter: Ocean Telecom’s new 1700 sqft office on Oswestry’s Mile Oak Industrial Estate
Support: 24.7.365. Excellent customer services by a dedicated specialist team.
Target Customers: Business Clients, freelancers, and bloggers to mid-length corporations
What for customers?
- The hosting packages embraced with new technology delivering remarkable speed and quality services.
- The plans come with control panel and PCI compliance designed to meet the specified requirements.
- The company provides help in migrating site without downtime or disruption.