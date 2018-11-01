Latest News And Web Hosting Review ProfitBricks

Ananova

Key Selling Points

  • IaaS provider with completely virtualized data center technology, software-defined networking, and cloud APIs

Data Center Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, three Tier-4-type facilities in Germany, East Cost data center in Newark, New Jersey

Executive

Vice President: Aaron Garza
Founder and chief technology officer: Achim Weiss

Services Offered:

  • Cloud infrastructure services: Service providers can set up virtual data centers using graphical Data Center Designer (DCD) or cloud APIs and can choose between AMD and Intel processors without the usual RAM restrictions
  • Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): Using Data Center Designer (DCD) GUI, customer can add and configure servers, storage, load balancers and firewalls with just one click

Target Customers: Businesses and IT professionals

What for Customers?

  • Delivers seamless ways of transition into cloud-based digitalization to clients
  • Offers flexible and efficient cloud technology
  • Scalable, fast and reliable based on high standard virtualization technology
  • The company focused on customers needs and met the changing market demands.

Latest News

  • (May 31, 2017) Launched East Cost data center in Newark, New Jersey to address demand in the U.S and Canada for cloud infrastructure services. The state-of-the-art colocation facility ideally placed and included the latest certifications, security features, and emergency backup protocols to keep data flowing.
