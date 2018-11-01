Latest News And Web Hosting Review ProfitBricks

Key Selling Points

IaaS provider with completely virtualized data center technology, software-defined networking, and cloud APIs

Data Center Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, three Tier-4-type facilities in Germany, East Cost data center in Newark, New Jersey

Executive

Vice President: Aaron Garza

Founder and chief technology officer: Achim Weiss

Services Offered: Cloud infrastructure services : Service providers can set up virtual data centers using graphical Data Center Designer (DCD) or cloud APIs and can choose between AMD and Intel processors without the usual RAM restrictions

Delivers seamless ways of transition into cloud-based digitalization to clients

Offers flexible and efficient cloud technology

Scalable, fast and reliable based on high standard virtualization technology

The company focused on customers needs and met the changing market demands.

Latest News

(May 31, 2017) Launched East Cost data center in Newark, New Jersey to address demand in the U.S and Canada for cloud infrastructure services. The state-of-the-art colocation facility ideally placed and included the latest certifications, security features, and emergency backup protocols to keep data flowing.