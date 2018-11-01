Latest News And Web Hosting Review ProfitBricks

Key Selling Points
- IaaS provider with completely virtualized data center technology, software-defined networking, and cloud APIs
Data Center Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, three Tier-4-type facilities in Germany, East Cost data center in Newark, New Jersey
Executive
Vice President: Aaron Garza
Founder and chief technology officer: Achim Weiss
Founder and chief technology officer: Achim Weiss
Services Offered:
- Cloud infrastructure services: Service providers can set up virtual data centers using graphical Data Center Designer (DCD) or cloud APIs and can choose between AMD and Intel processors without the usual RAM restrictions
- Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): Using Data Center Designer (DCD) GUI, customer can add and configure servers, storage, load balancers and firewalls with just one click
Target Customers: Businesses and IT professionals
What for Customers?
- Delivers seamless ways of transition into cloud-based digitalization to clients
- Offers flexible and efficient cloud technology
- Scalable, fast and reliable based on high standard virtualization technology
- The company focused on customers needs and met the changing market demands.
Latest News
- (May 31, 2017) Launched East Cost data center in Newark, New Jersey to address demand in the U.S and Canada for cloud infrastructure services. The state-of-the-art colocation facility ideally placed and included the latest certifications, security features, and emergency backup protocols to keep data flowing.