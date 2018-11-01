Latest News And Web Hosting Review AvaHost.net

Avahost delivers facility to clients to access to website builders for free. By these tools, any webmaster with good skill level would be capable of designing a beautiful, professional and functional website by him. A user need not know any particular knowledge of additional software. The designing process takes place via browser by using its step by step guide. The company provides facility to clients of money back guarantee which is 60 days. If any user is dissatisfied, then he can get his money back by thus policy. The most embedded features are unlimited SSD disk space, website builder, unlimited domains, full root SSH access, hosting service reselling and WHM/CPanel account.

AvaHost Overview

AvaHost.net hosting company was established back in the year 2001. This company offers clients a range of services VPS hosting, VPS dedicated server hosting, web hosting services and cloud VPS hosting services. The company has a data center in Charlotte in the U.S.A and another one in London, in the United Kingdom.

Reliability and Uptime Report

This web hosting company offers its clients a guaranteed network uptime of up to 99.9%. Their hosting services are very reliable and fast. Avahost.net hosting company uses Dell and Supermicro enterprise Class server-racks and CISCO networking equipment in their data centers which ensures the performance is very good

Hosting Plans

The web hosting services from Avahost.net offers 4 hosting packages to their clients: small hosting plan, standard plan, business hosting plan and premium hosting plan. Standard web hosting features are unlimited disk space, Perl, Python, PHP, a website builder, MySQL and multiple domains.

Reseller hosting from the company comes in 4 hosting plans too; reseller starter, reseller 1 hosting plan, reseller 2 plan and reseller 3 hosting plan. All the plans come with unlimited domains and an option of either WHM or cPanel control panel along with many other features.

The company’s cloud hosting services comes with 4 hosting plans; cloud starter hosting plan, cloud basic hosting plan, cloud plus plan and cloud advanced plan.

The Virtual Private Server hosting services from the company has 4 hosting plans, VPS 1 package, VPS 2 package, VPS 3 plan and the VPS 4 hosting plan. Standard features include unlimited domains, Full Root SSH access and Virtual dedicated Servers along with many others.

Features and Control Panel

The hosting from Avahost.net hosting company has many great features from which clients can choose. Some of the features their hosting comes with are FTP accounts, FrontPage support, CGI-Bin support, Perl, Python, PhpMyAdmin, MySQL databases, Zend Optimizer/ Ion Cube, PHP 5 / MySQL, online File Manager, Password protected catalogs, website builder and SSI along with many others.

Other features include WAP/WML, raw log files, MME type editor, visitor statistics, .htaccess support, CPanel, Error page editor, Cron task scheduler, statics IP address, SSL certificate, access to Error Logs, ImageMagick, GD / cURL Libraries, Word press, Joomla Magento along with many other hosting scripts.

The hosting services they offer use cPanel control panel, which is very simple and easy to use. Clients also have the option of using either the WHM control panel or the cPanel control panel.

Support

The customer support team at this web hosting company is available to help clients with their needs 24/7. The support team is reachable via e-mail, customer ticketing system and live chat.

Pros

Avahost.net hosting company offers very well performing services.

The support team at this web hosting company is available 24/7.

Cons

The customer support from Avahost.net hosting company does not offer phone support for their clients.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Clients at Avahost.net hosting company are entitled to a 60-day money back guarantee. This gives them assurance that they can get a refund in case they are unsatisfied with the services offered.

Coupons

Currently, Avahost.net is offering their clients a 30 % discount on web hosting. The coupon code to access this discount is BIRTHDAY. With this offer, clients who move this site to Avahost.net now get 3 months of free hosting along with a free domain. This discount applies only for the first payment period. Clients also get a 25% discount on Cloud VPS server hosting. The discount code for this offer is AVACLOUD.

Conclusion

Avahost.net hosting company is a reliable and reputable provider of web hosting services. The performance of their hosting is very good. This web hosting company furthermore has a variety of hosting services from which their clients can choose.