Company goodwill is intangible assets associated with a brand name, solid customer base, relationship, patents, proprietary technology, trained employees, supportive services. A hosting company generates goodwill with excellent hosting plans, reliable support channels, long-term customer relations, proactive customer server, and customer feedback collection. Goodwill significantly contributes to business success, although it is not directly visible in financial statements. A hosting company thrives when its existing customers are progressively loyal, and it acquires new customers regularly.

Goodwill is a soft concept and is related to reputation, and a company earns goodwill by its past actions and behavior of its internal and external stakeholders. Different stakeholders deal with the company and gain experiences while attending to more hard-edged, day-to-day emergencies. An excellent positive perception thought or belief becomes the most significant asset for a professional hosting company. A good reputation is essential for the survival of a hosting company, and it comes with the customer's trust and confidence in the brand. Customer satisfaction has a profound effect on the company's bottom line.

The hosting company always wants to build a reputation and build the bank of goodwill towards them. The stakeholder's perception, reviews, comments influence their corporate reputation and image. A hosting business is completely ‘customer-centric,' A company cares more about customer preferences, makes hosting plans affordable, resource-rich, and offers quality support and server uptime.

A customer goes for premium products or services of a company with a good reputation or having good market goodwill. They deal with the company ahead of others. Furthermore, influence other potential customers by word of mouth. The company's value in the financial marketplace appraises with the stakeholder's satisfaction. Thus, a hosting provider appropriately gives attention to all stakeholders like customers, opinion leaders, the business community, suppliers, and current and potential customers.

