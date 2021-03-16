(Washington, DC) – Today, House Science Space, and Technology Committee Ranking Member Frank Lucas and Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY), along with 12 Republican Members, introduced legislation to accelerate the development of quantum information sciences.

H.R. 1837, the QUEST Act, sponsored by Lucas, will establish a program at the Department of Energy called the Quantum User Expansion for Science and Technology (QUEST) which expands public-private partnerships for quantum resource use. By giving U.S. researchers access to quantum computing hardware and quantum computing clouds, the QUEST program encourages greater participation in the development of quantum information sciences, thereby facilitating a larger and more diverse range of research into these evolving technologies. Zeldin’s bill H.R. 1866, the Quantum Network Infrastructure Act, would enable cutting-edge quantum network R&D activities at DOE National Labs.

“We can’t overstate the importance of quantum information science,” Lucas said. “It will revolutionize our relationship with technology and our capacity for scientific progress. Developing our capacities in this field requires a strategic effort with strong federal investment and active public-private partnerships. The QUEST Act and the Quantum Network Infrastructure Act build on the success of the National Quantum Initiative, harnessing the full power of government, academia, and private industry. It’s important that we maintain strong support for quantum information sciences so foreign adversaries, like those in the Chinese Communist Party, can’t leverage this technology against us.”

“Quantum technology has the potential to improve every aspect of our lives thanks to its enhanced computing power and security,” said Zeldin. “With benefits in healthcare, national security and beyond continued investment in the development of quantum information sciences is an investment in the future of our nation.”

The QUEST Act and Quantum Network Infrastructure Act have been endorsed by the Quantum Industry Coalition.

The Members who joined Lucas and Zeldin on these bills include:

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH)

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL)

Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA)

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA)

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX)

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS)

