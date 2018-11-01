Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostek

Hostek offers hosting services like VPS hosting, Shared hosting and Reseller hosting. All hosting services include eCommerce sites, custom apps, unlimited storage, application installer and unlimited bandwidth. The most integrated features are scalable hardware, real-time monitoring, SSL Certificates, Domains, strategic solutions, custom solutions and SmarterTools. Customers get desired solutions via knowledgebase, submit a ticket, live chat FAQs and server status. The company provides backup storage to users to replicate data and to store data. Write activity is optimized with RAID 10 and read activity with RAID 50. It is a combination of competitive pricing, experience, performance and a world-class hosting environment.

Hostek.com: Company overview

Hostek.com is a company that offers clients cloud based hosting solutions. The company is part of the Advanced Online Solutions, Inc. hosting companies. It is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and started offering hosting services to clients in 1998. Some of the hosting services that this company offers are shared hosting, reseller hosting and VPS hosting. This company specializes in Cold Fusion hosting.

Performance/ Reliability and Uptime report

Hostek.com hosting offers their clients up to 99.9% network uptime. They use powerful servers in their data centers to ensure speed and quality services. The company handles operations from well-equipped state of the art data centers, which ensures optimum hosting speed, performance and reliability. On top of that, the customer support team from the company is available to cater to their client’s needs 24/7, which makes them very reliable.

Hosting plans

Reseller hosting from Hostek.com operates in two main plans: the Windows reseller-hosting plan and the Cold Fusion reseller-hosting package. The Windows reseller package comes with features such as: MS SQL Server, MySQL, 24/7 customer support, Smarter Stats along with many other excellent hosting features. Cold Fusion reseller hosting features include:

VPS hosting from this company comes in a number of packages; Windows VPS, Cold Fusion VPS, cPanel VPS hosting plan, Smarter Mail VPS hosting plan, Lucee/Railo VPS hosting package and Linux VPS. Linux VPS however is unmanaged.

Hostek.com also offers shared hosting services to clients. Shared hosting packages are Windows ASP.NET hosting, Cold Fusion hosting, cPanel hosting package, Lucee/ Railo package and the e-mail only hosting package.

Features and Control Panel

The hosting services from Hostek.com hosting company come with a variety of excellent hosting features. Some of these features are ASP.NET and Classic ASP, MSSQL, MySQL, password protected directories, domain Aliases, sub domains, ODBC Data Sources, custom error pages, SmarterMail, SmarterStats along with many other features. Some of the other features included are Visual Studio, Web Matrix, LightSwitch, HTML 5 along with many others.

Windows hosting services from Hostek.com uses the Helm control panel while users of Linux hosting at the company have the option of using the cPanel or the Plesk control panel. This ensures that clients have variety so that everyone’s hosting needs are catered for.

Pros

Hostek.com offers clients a variety of hosting services to suit the needs of different clients.

Hostek.com hosting company offers top-notch performance and reliability of hosting services.

Hosting services from Hostek.com come with a variety of hosting features.

The customer support team at Hostek.com hosting company can be reached 24/7.

Cons

This hosting company does not offer their clients any discount coupons.

Hostek.com has a FAQ and ticketing the customer support team from the company is available 24/7 via telephone, e-mail and live chat. The customer support team at Hostek.com is highly reputed in the industry because of their reliability and availability.

Cancellation/Refund Policy

This hosting company offers their clients a 30 day money back guarantee.

Conclusion

Hostek.com is a provider of speedy and reliable hosting solutions. Since its inception, the company has been able to steadily build its reputation in the industry as a trusted provider of cloud hosting. The company also has a very reliable support team that is available 24/7 to cater to clients’ needs. The performance of the hosting services offered by this company is top-notch.