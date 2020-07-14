California Legislative Technology and Innovation Caucus announced priority legislation that seeks to expand technology and promote an innovation climate in California.

Assemblymember Evan Low, (D-Silicon Valley) said that “The California Legislative Technology and Innovation Caucus dedicated to supporting smart policies that keep California on the cutting edge of technology.” “Our 2017 priority bills are bipartisan solutions to promote growth, foster innovation, and help create jobs.”

Majority Leader Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) stated that “The priority bills of the Technology & Innovation Caucus reflect a commitment to ensuring that California remains a global leader in technology and innovation.”

“As the 8th largest economy globally, we should support policies that keep our tech economy strong, promote long term sustained growth, and keep our citizens safe.”

2017 Priority Legislation

SB 225 (Senator Stern), Human Trafficking Hotline Notice/Text : would require the California Department of Justice to revise its model human trafficking notice to include the option of texting and calling the state and national hotlines for assistance. Specifically, the bill requires the National Human Trafficking Hotline text number “233-733 (Be Free)” to be included in the notice and makes other technical changes. SB 225 also requires the department to make the updated model notice available for download on the department's Internet website.

: would require the California Department of Justice to revise its model human trafficking notice to include the option of texting and calling the state and national hotlines for assistance. Specifically, the bill requires the National Human Trafficking Hotline text number “233-733 (Be Free)” to be included in the notice and makes other technical changes. SB 225 also requires the department to make the updated model notice available for download on the department's Internet website. SB 145 (Senator Hill), Facilitating Deployment of Autonomous Vehicles : will eliminate the unnecessary requirement that the DMV notify the Legislature every time there is an application for an autonomous vehicle's operation without the presence of a driver. It would also eliminate the 180-day waiting period before being approved.

: will eliminate the unnecessary requirement that the DMV notify the Legislature every time there is an application for an autonomous vehicle's operation without the presence of a driver. It would also eliminate the 180-day waiting period before being approved. SB 135 (Senator Dodd), Media Literacy Education : requires the State Board of Education to include media literacy in the next revision of instructional materials or curriculum frameworks in social sciences for grades 1 to 12. The bill requires the State Department of Education to make available a list of resources and materials on media literacy and ensure that media literacy training opportunities are made available for use in professional development programs for teachers.

: requires the State Board of Education to include media literacy in the next revision of instructional materials or curriculum frameworks in social sciences for grades 1 to 12. The bill requires the State Department of Education to make available a list of resources and materials on media literacy and ensure that media literacy training opportunities are made available for use in professional development programs for teachers. AB 364 (Assemblymember Chau), Cybersecurity Industry Study : would require the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development to commission an economic impact study to better understand California's current state of the cybersecurity industry. This study would be completed by July 2018, and provide baseline metrics that policymakers could use to understand this new, fast-growing industry and promote its expansion through economic and workforce development.

: would require the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development to commission an economic impact study to better understand California's current state of the cybersecurity industry. This study would be completed by July 2018, and provide baseline metrics that policymakers could use to understand this new, fast-growing industry and promote its expansion through economic and workforce development. AB 1255 (Assemblymember Dababneh), Digital Driver's License Pilot Program : would authorize the Department of Motor Vehicles to establish a pilot program to develop a California digital driver's license mobile application accessed on smartphones. This legislation will not replace physical driver's licenses but will provide additional tools for Californians to utilize.

: would authorize the Department of Motor Vehicles to establish a pilot program to develop a California digital driver's license mobile application accessed on smartphones. This legislation will not replace physical driver's licenses but will provide additional tools for Californians to utilize. AB 1517 (Assemblymember Muratsuchi), Small Business Crowdfunding : would allow start-up and emerging small businesses to find investors who can provide capital to help them grow and create jobs while providing greater protection to California investors participating in crowdfunding. The bill would add to the California Corporate Securities Laws specific conditions under which the Department of Business Oversight will review and issue a permit for crowdfunding offering in California.

: would allow start-up and emerging small businesses to find investors who can provide capital to help them grow and create jobs while providing greater protection to California investors participating in crowdfunding. The bill would add to the California Corporate Securities Laws specific conditions under which the Department of Business Oversight will review and issue a permit for crowdfunding offering in California. AB 639 (Assemblymember Obernolte), Electronic Signatures for DGS Contracts : would require the Department of General Services to develop procedures that would authorize electronic signatures and electronically submitted documents for contracts covered by the State Contracting Manual.

The Legislative Technology and Innovation Caucus are committed to learning about and supporting California's technology and innovation sector. The Caucus seeks to promote technology, foster innovation, support legislation that creates jobs and engage in emerging policy issues.

Source: Friday, May 26, 2017 Sacramento, CA Gina Frisby (Low) – (916) 319-2028; Lerna Shirinian (Calderon) – (562) 692-5858