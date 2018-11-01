Latest News And Web Hosting Review Bodhost

Bodhost Overview

Bodhost is a hosting company that has cloud-hosting company that is located in the US, UK and in India. This company was established in 1999 and has since then been in the forefront in the hosting industry, with more than 35,000 customers today. Their primary focus shifted and today they are more inclined towards cloud computing, more specifically enterprise clouds.

Data Center

Colossal Network Operation Center located in Hurricane Electric`s ultra-modern Chicago facility

Two redundant Tier III network connections

VPS Server Nodes run on Dell Chasis equipped with a minimum of 8GB ECC RAM, Quad Core Processors with 8MB Cache

What for Customers?

Meet the hosting needs of customers.

Reliable network: The company can switch networks in case of downtimes or outages almost instantly without downtimes and optimum server performance at all times

Automated Web Hosting Services

Minimal setup time for VPS & Dedicated servers

Support: 24.7.365 technical support by qualified staff to answer queries and troubleshoot issues

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Reliability and Uptime Report

The network uptime that Bodhost offers its clients is very good at 99.95% which makes its hosting quite reliable. The company uses the latest technologies in the industry, which ensures their hosting performs very well. The company offers the eNlight architecture, which is based on the XEN cloud-computing platform. Their cloud computing is based on technology from VMware.

Bodhost plans

Bodhost offers their clients Windows and Linux web hosting. This web hosting company operates a number of Linux and Windows shared hosting plans from which users can choose. These are the starter-hosting plan the small cap-hosting plan, the mid cap-hosting plan, the enterprise-hosting plan and the corporate hosting plan. All these hosting plans come with unlimited domains hosted. The Linux hosting plan using the cPanel control panel while the Windows shared hosting plan uses the plesk control panel.

Their Linux VPS hosting comes with features such as the ability to host your web site on a number of Linux OS distributions, high compute power at optimal costs, complete root access, unlimited hosted domains along with many others. Their VPS hosting comes with 3 hosting plans: VPS Standard, the VPS enterprise hosting plan and the VPS corporate hosting plan.

Cloud hosting from Bodhost comes with features such as:

Their Linux shared hosting packages cost from as low as $1.99 a month. The cloud hosting from Bodhost costs from as low as $25.00 per month while their Linux VPS hosting starts from a low of $29.95.

Bodhost : Features and Control Panel

Their cPanel hosting supports a variety of programming languages; Python, SSI, CGI, Fast CGI, Perl, Ruby on Ralis, PHP v5.3, ZEND optimizer, CURL, CPAN, Image Magick and GD Library. Other features it offers users include SMTP/POP3 Accounts, webmail access, auto responders, Spam Assassin, mail forwarding, Password Protected Directories Website statistics, optional private SSL, shared SSL, unlimited add-on domains, unlimited sub domains and e-mail accounts and many other features. On top of that, they offer database and multimedia support features. These include: Flash/ Shockwave, Real Audio/Video Compatible, Windows media compatible, phpMyAdmin Access, host unlimited DBs and MySQL 5.1.x along with so many other features.

The hosting from this company uses the Plesk control panel for Windows shared and reseller hosting and the cPanel control panel for Linux shared hosting and reseller hosting.

Bodhost Support

The customer support team at the company is available 24/7 and is free of charge. On top of that, users can access the support team at the company via phone, e-mail or live chat.

Pros

The company offers auto scalable support to their clients.

The company offers free technical support to their clients 24/7/365.

Bodhost handles its operations from multiple data centers.

Their hosting offers a 99.95% network uptime guarantee.

Cons

The support team at the company are not available throughout regardless of the promises made on the company’s website.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Bodhost offers their client a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can get a full refund if unsatisfied with services offered by the company.

Coupons

The shared hosting plan at Bodhost currently has an offer where clients use the coupon code “6mshfree” to access the offer .Their reseller hosting also has an offer where users use the coupon code “6mrhfree” to access this offer.

Conclusion

Bodhost is a reliable web hosting company that offers excellent cloud computing services. Its performance and network uptime are also quite good.