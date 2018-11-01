Latest News And Web Hosting Review Xeonbd

XeonBD: Company Overview

XeonBD is a Bangladesh based web hosting enterprise that specializes in domain registration and web hosting. Additional services offered are shared, reseller and master reseller hosting packages with responsive best technical support backing. XeonBD provides its clients with professional services with reliable support system. They have datacenters within USA and their native place. In USA, XeonBD is associated with Liquid Wed for its datacenters there.

Being the first webhosting provider in Bangladesh offering master reseller hosting plans, the reseller plan is the best selection for its flexibility and ease of adding any time as an add-on. The company is known to understand the needs and requirements of their customers and it has no qualms about altering its plans in accordance.

Hosting Plans

XeonBD supplies countless hosting solutions. To name a few: Economic Startup Hosting, Startup Linux Hosting, Enterprise Linux Hosting, Enterprise Windows Hosting, Corporate Linux Hosting, Corporate Windows Hosting, Economic Reseller Hosting, Reseller Linux Hosting, Online Radio Hosting, VPS Hosting, VPS SSD Hosting, Dedicated Server Hosting and Web Hosting Add-ons.

Dedicated server hosting includes four plans: AMD Bulldozer Plan 1, AMD Bulldozer Plan 2, AMD Bulldozer Plan 3 and AMD Bulldozer Plan 4. AMD Bulldozer Plan1 comes with 4 x 3.6 GHz CPU Speed, MSI 760GM-P21 Motherboard, Quad Core, 4 GB RAM, 500 GB SATA Hard Drive, 1 TB bandwidth and 2 IP addresses.

Premium VPS hosting comprises of five plans: VPS Plan 1 includes Dedicated RAM of 1024 MB, Disk Space 50 GB, Data Transfer per month of 250 GB, 1 Dedicated IP and anytime upgradation option.

Web development plans are named as Web Development Packages, Application Development, E-commerce Development, Website Maintenance and Web Application Portfolio.

Additional solutions include Digital Security Solutions, Email Marketing Solutions, Bulk SMS Solutions, Online Marketing Solutions and Hosted Application Solutions.

Features and Control Panel

99.99% Uptime Guarantee on all of hosting plans.

Port Uplink Speed

Server Management

Full Root Access

Service Monitoring

Online UPS Backup

Temperature Control

Data Cetner location choice

Support

Online support is provided via a separate forum along with tickets, chat, phone and mail. The best type of support is provided by the company.

Pros

Customer support delivered is top notch.

Datacenter choice in USA and Bangladesh.

Cons

Clients outside of Bangladesh not eligible for 30 Days Money Back Guarantee in any condition.

Cancellation Policy

A 30-days money back after the registration date is offered to all the new customers. For customer with annually subscribed shared hosting plan, the refund, if demanded, shall be full. For cancellation, the client needs to contact the billing department via mail. The money back guarantee facility can be availed by citizens of Bangladesh only. Non-native subscribers are not eligible.

Conclusion

XeonBD believes that it shall provide services with ethics and morals along with the lowest prices for its customers, without comprising on the quality. They work with an aim for developing and sustaining long term and beneficial business associations. Their biggest USP is their not recommending and selling services to clients that are not required.