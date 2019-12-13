To create paid promotions for online searches on specific keywords or phrases.

Google offers a paid placement program called Google Adwords. Paid listings in Google appear above and to the side of its regular results. Like most Paid Placement or Pay-per-click programs, you are charged a fee only when a visitor clicks on your listing. There is a $5 activation fee for this service and there is no monthly minimum fee.

Advantages

Your price is automatically lowered to one cent more than your closest competitor.

No one can lock in the top position because user click-through rates and CPC determine where your ad is shown. The most relevant ads rise to the top.

Google offers a unique set of tools to forecast your budget and select target keywords.

You can target your ads to users in a specific country or only to speakers of a specific language.

Competitive Pricing: AdWords Discounter automatically monitors your competition and lowers your CPC to one cent above theirs.

Ranking: Rank is determined by a combination of CPC and clicks through rate. If an ad is irrelevant to users, they won't click on it and it will move down the page. Your relevant ads will rise, at no extra cost to you.

Campaign Management: Multiple ads per keyword. Google tracks individual ad performance to help you monitor which ones perform well. AdWords Discounter takes care of your campaign for you, dynamically raising and lowering your CPC within the range you specify to keep you in the position you want.

Timing: Ads go live almost immediately once you create them.

Minimum Deposit to start: $5.00 total startup cost

Monthly Minimum Fee: None

When Billed: Billed only for clicks received, after they're received.

Budgeted Delivery: Set the daily budget for your campaign. Continuous delivery each day over the time period at that level.

Target by Country or Language: You choose who should see your ads from among 250+ countries and 14 languages.

Tools: Enhanced keyword tool suggests other phrases AND most popular synonyms based on billions of searches. Results in better targeting and higher click-throughs.

Ad Groups: Set a maximum price for an individual keyword or a group of keywords.